OSCODA — A Drinking Water Boil Water Advisory has been lifted today for the Oscoda Charter Township Water System.
A water main break on Sunday, Feb. 13, at North Huron Avenue and Glennie Road, caused a loss of pressure in a section of water main on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
According to the operator in charge of the Oscoda Charter Township Water System, water sampling results from two consecutive days of testing showed no bacterial contamination. Customers can return to normal usage of Township supplied water.
About 876 residential and commercial water users in the area were affected by the precautionary actions.
For more information, call 989-820-6941 or email water@oscodatownshipmi.gov.