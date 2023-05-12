TAWAS CITY – In addition to honoring those who have defended our nation while serving in the military, the committee members behind a new program are also striving to ensure that these individuals receive all of the benefits to which they are entitled.
Despite having put their lives on the line for this country and its people, there are a number of local heroes who are currently struggling.
“Our veterans are in need in Iosco County,” says Jane Dady, citing examples ranging from those requiring handicap ramps and furnaces for their homes, to the veterans who are battling terminal illnesses.
Along with serving locally on the Tawas Area Honor Guard and being a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 5678 Auxiliary in Tawas City, Dady is also the Department of Michigan Junior Vice President of the VFW Auxiliary.
Further, she has helped form the new Veterans Banner Committee, alongside fellow members Jan Johnson, who is president of the American Legion Post 211 Auxiliary in East Tawas, and Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney, who retired from the U.S. Army and achieved the distinguished rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5.
The banners are being created to honor those from the area who have served and who actively serve, and will be installed in their respective communities. The colorful, double-sided banners that will go up ahead of Veterans Day, will feature such items as a photo of the hometown hero, his or her branch of service and the number of years they served.
As has also been reported in this publication, Dady pointed out that there are a number of additional benefits to which veterans are now entitled, via the passage of the PACT Act – formally known as The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. This law helps the VA provide generations of veterans, and their survivors, with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
Dady says that the biggest problem, though, seems to be getting people in to actually talk to a service officer. Regardless of whether one lives in Iosco County, she urges all veterans to meet with a service officer in their area.
As for how this ties into the Veterans Banner Program which the committee has rolled out, the applications to have a banner created are available at several locations, including the municipal offices in Tawas City, East Tawas, Hale (Plainfield Township Hall) and Whittemore. However, the ultimate hope is that applicants will pick up the forms from Whitney’s office – at which point, they can then also speak with him to see what benefits, programs or other types of assistance he may be able to set them up with.
Joined by Dady and Johnson during the interview for this story, Whitney said that this approach serves a dual purpose. People can come into his office to get a banner application, but can find out if he is able to help them in acquiring benefits, as well.
“Exactly. That was the idea behind it,” Dady echoed.
She shared that she had been thinking about how important it is for veterans to meet with a service officer, and what can be done to encourage this. Upon seeing similar banner programs in such communities as Standish and Auburn, the thought was that this could be the connecting element.
Dady began researching the options and, after looking into several companies, arrangements were made to have the banners created by P&L Development in Oscoda. Not only is this a local business, but she noted that it was the best one to work with and offered the most reasonable option.
In honor of Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the banners will be displayed on the light poles which line the streets of Tawas City, Whittemore, Hale and East Tawas.
As reported, this is already available in Oscoda, where a similar program was recently initiated.
For the other aforementioned communities, the first set of banners will go up this month to acknowledge Memorial Day and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Dady says that people can get this and Veterans Day confused sometimes, but gave a reminder that Memorial Day is strictly to honor veterans who died in battle.
So for this month’s display, she referred to the list of the 59 Iosco County veterans who have been verified as killed or missing in action, and banners have now been created in their honor.
These have their own look, and are different than the banners which will be showcased for Veterans Day.
Of the 59 names, Dady adds that two memorial banners have gone to Whittemore, for the veterans from that community who gave their lives while serving, seven have been delivered to Hale and 25 each have gone to Tawas City and East Tawas.
The plan is to put the banners up in these municipalities the Friday before Memorial Day, where they will then remain throughout the month of June.
Dady says that if anyone knows of other local veterans who have not already been included, the committee will see to it that a banner is made for them, as well.
The cutoff date to apply is fast approaching and will be Monday, May 15; however, she notes that anyone who misses the deadline for the Memorial Day banners, will certainly be put up next year. “The only requirement is that they perished while in the service.”
Upon obtaining permission from the cities to hang the banners, finding out what sizes are allowed and so on, the committee also had to determine how many light poles are actually available.
There are roughly 180 throughout the four communities so, when it comes to the banners that will be created for Veterans Day – and given the fact that Iosco County is currently home to approximately 2,900 veterans – the committee hopes to easily see each and every light pole adorned with a banner.
The Veterans Day application deadline is Oct. 1, and the banners will go up on Nov. 1. Although an exact day has yet to be determined, they will remain in place until at least mid-November.
As of the date of the interview for this story, May 2, about 15-20 banners had been ordered.
Whitney and Dady shared that there will be no profit for the committee or the involved veterans groups. The cost to make the banners is $60, “and that’s all we’re charging,” Dady says.
She and Whitney also advised that the banners are good for two years, and the intent is to present them to the veterans and/or their families, after that second year.
The applications have been shared on social media sites, are available in the city/township offices and will also be on hand at the upcoming Veterans Benefits Fair (see separate story for more details on the event). So, while the forms can be picked up from several locations, Dady reiterated that the goal is to at least get the applicants to filter through Whitney’s office when returning the document – and for good reason.
In just one recent example, Whitney shared that an elderly veteran from one of the local communities spotted a flyer for the Veterans Banner Program. The man had never filed a claim in his life but, after sitting down with Whitney, they were able to knock out the paperwork and get him all set up that same day.
“It’s important because so many of the veterans do not know what they’re entitled to,” Dady elaborated.
She also stressed that the reason for the banner program, is to honor and recognize all the unsung heroes of our county.
Johnson credited Dady for taking the lead on this project, saying that it’s a grand idea and that Dady has done some amazing work for veterans in the area.
As with any new event or offering, Whitney said that it may take some time to build up. The first year of the program in Standish, for instance, was slow – but once people started seeing the banners, they began asking where they, too, could sign up.
The visual aspect has a big impact, and Johnson said that this is evident with the beautiful banners that have been hung in Au Gres, as well. “They’re phenomenal.”
Dady concurred, saying that it is truly an impressive sight.
As outlined on the flyers which explain the banner program, applications can be picked up and dropped off at the Iosco County Veterans Service Office, located at 420 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City. The flyers also provide details about how and where to submit the photos for the banners, and the form reads that an e-mail is required for a proof, pending final approval before print.
For additional questions about this, or veterans’ benefits in general, Whitney can also be reached at 989-362-6571, or via e-mail at rwhitney@ioscocounty.org.