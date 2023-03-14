OSCODA – Six properties in Oscoda will soon be getting much needed facelifts. The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) met on Thursday, March 9 to review façade improvement grants that had been submitted by local businesses.
As previously reported, the Board of Trustees approved $50,000 in funding for façade improvements in the 2023 township budget. The six applications were submitted for the March 9 meeting. The applications were reviewed in the order they were received.
Prior to the discussion about the applications, Member Mary Ed Teuton asked about eligibility. EIC Director Todd Dickerson clarified that one grant could be awarded per address or property so a business owner with multiple properties could apply for more than one grant.
The first application reviewed was submitted by Teresa Landino-Edelman for improvements to the Lake Theatre located on Dwight Street. Landino-Edelman and her husband purchased the theater in May 2022 and have been planning improvements since. Landino-Edelman requested $10,000 to powerwash, patch and paint the outside of the theater. The estimate for the work was $33,120.
There was a fair amount of discussion about the application. Member Mary Ed Teuton said she thought the application should be set aside because Landino-Edelman had not answered the question about where the money was coming from to make the improvements.
Member Robert Tasior said it was irrelevant since the façade improvement grants are paid on a reimbursement basis so if the business owners did not have the money to pay for the repairs upfront they would not be able to ask for reimbursement.
“I would like to see the Lake Theatre updated. I am in favor,” said Tasior.
“We have procedures. If they can’t follow them, that’s unfortunate,” said Chair Dave Iler.
Tasior made a motion to award $10,000 for the theater but did not receive support for his motion.
“I want to see the paperwork completed,” Iler commented.
Member Nancy Howse asked if they could vote to approve the application contingent on getting the rest of the information. Teuton responded that everyone had the opportunity to be on the same footing.
Member and Oscoda Clerk Josh Sutton said the funding could be split by six. EIC Director Todd Dickerson pointed out that Vincent Iler had only requested $8,000.
Teuton made a motion to set aside the application for the Lake Theatre.
The second application was also from Landino-Edelman to make improvements to the building she owns on River Road. Edelman requested $10,000 in funding to replace the windows, fix the brick and make other exterior improvements. She had an estimate for $35,000 to complete the work.
Teuton again questioned where the money was coming from. Iler said the full amount would have to be available since the grant was a reimbursement. Teuton asked that the application be set aside.
Vincent Iler, owner of Vinnie’s AuSable Hardware along US-23, submitted an application to make improvements to the hardware store totaling $8,000. Teuton said she did not have an issue with the application and thought it should be approved. Iler recused himself since the applicant is his father.
Timothy Gallton also submitted two applications. The first was to make improvements to the Life’s A Stitch embroidery shop at 100 W. Michigan Ave., the former chamber building. The second was to make improvements to the former Oscoda Home Center building, now home to Can Do Contracting located at 200 W. Michigan Ave.
There was a great deal of confusion about the application and which businesses were being included in the requests because there are multiple buildings on the properties and Gallton’s father had included photos in the application packet that included the wrong buildings. Gallton said his father had submitted the applications for him because he was on vacation. Gallton, who was the only applicant who attended the meeting, said the photos did not reflect the projects.
Teuton first said she saw no reason why the EIC couldn’t fund the projects. At this point Tasior asked for a point of order. He asked Iler, the chair, to run the meeting because he felt that Teuton was running it. Teuton then said the application should be set aside until it is complete.
Jeffrey Moss, owner of Parkside Dairy on Dwight Street, submitted an application to do electrical work, improve signage and make other exterior improvements. Sutton said there was the same problem with the application since it was missing the sources of funding.
Tasior reiterated that it was a reimbursement grant, businesses had to pay for the improvements upfront, so it was a moot point.
Iler said that all of the EIC members had an opportunity to vote on the application so why wasn’t it brought up before.
There was a great deal of confusion about which application business owners were asked to complete. According to Iler the EIC had paid Mission North to create an application but Tasior created a second application that was approved in January by the EIC and subsequently the Board of Trustees. Tasior said the application he created was not the one business owners were asked to complete. Iler asked why this application was sent out when the other one was approved in January. Presumably Dickerson sent the application to business owners. Dickerson said the business owners were confused about the Match on Main versus the Facade Improvement Grant applications.
Superintendent Tammy Kline asked if it would be possible to vote on the applications that were complete.
Tasior pointed out that $58,000, the amount requested by the business owners, exceeded the $50,000 amount the township had allocated. Iler said it would be great to be able to give everyone what they asked for.
Howse asked what would happen if projects came in under budget. Sutton responded that there would be another round of funding with the money left.
Eventually, Teuton made a motion to fund all of the applications at 86% of what they requested. She received support from Sutton and the vote was unanimous. Landino-Edelman, Gallton and Moss will receive $8,600 for each of their projects. A separate motion was made and supported for Iler’s project so that Dave Iler could recuse himself. Vincent Iler will receive $6,880. A total of $49,880 was awarded to the six projects.