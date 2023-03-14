OSCODA – Six properties in Oscoda will soon be getting much needed facelifts. The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) met on Thursday, March 9 to review façade improvement grants that had been submitted by local businesses.

As previously reported, the Board of Trustees approved $50,000 in funding for façade improvements in the 2023 township budget. The six applications were submitted for the March 9 meeting. The applications were reviewed in the order they were received.

