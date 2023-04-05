OSCODA – The statue of the iconic fictional character Paul Bunyan was removed from Furtaw Field on Feb. 15 to be repaired and re-painted, in order for the lofty lumberjack to look his best for the upcoming summer season.
Upon removal from Furtaw Field, Paul was transported to the Oscoda Department of Public Works, where artists Robin Savage and Sandy Spongeberg were responsible for breathing new life into the weighty woodsmen.
According to Oscoda Township Clerk Joshua Sutton, Paul is expected to return to Furtaw Field in the approaching weeks; however, an exact date for his return has yet to be determined.
With the slowly elevating temperatures coaxing locals out of their homes, they will now be able to enjoy the sight of a re-vitalized Paul, and the titular character will be the center of attention this September at the annual Paul Bunyan Days festival.
The Bunyan statue was acquired by Oscoda township in 1971, after having been built for a Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit. The larger-than-life Paul Bunyan has become a beloved hallmark of the community of Oscoda and the statue’s status has grown exponentially since 2006, when Michigan officially designated Oscoda as the true home of the mythic Paul Bunyan.
The character of Paul Bunyan was actually based on the life of Fabian Fournier, a French Canadian who worked in the logging camps of northern Michigan after the Civil War. Fournier, as well as his own previous lumberjack experience, served as inspiration for newspaper editor James MacGillivray, who brought the American folk hero to life in 1906 in articles published by the Oscoda Press.