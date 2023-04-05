OSCODA – The statue of the iconic fictional character Paul Bunyan was removed from Furtaw Field on Feb. 15 to be repaired and re-painted, in order for the lofty lumberjack to look his best for the upcoming summer season.

Upon removal from Furtaw Field, Paul was transported to the Oscoda Department of Public Works, where artists Robin Savage and Sandy Spongeberg were responsible for breathing new life into the weighty woodsmen.

