OSCODA – A recent event in recognition of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, made for a feel-good moment for both pet owners and their furry, four-legged friends.

Held on Oct. 4 at HOPE Anglican Chapel in Oscoda, Fr. Timothy Doubblestein and others from the church greeted guests and their cuddly companions for a traditional Blessing of the Animals.

