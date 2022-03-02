IOSCO COUNTY — Over the week, especially during Tuesday, February 22, local residents of Iosco County may have noticed a bit of unusual weather.
This unique type of freezing rain is known as an ice storm, and produces a frosty coating over everything it touches. The freezing rain fell almost all day, producing a thick coating of ice on the surface of the roads, on trees, signs and anything else outdoors.
Snow-goers may have noticed thick shells of snow compacted together, supporting their weight as they traversed the snowy plains outdoors.
Faith Fredrickson meteorologist of the National Weather Service office in Gaylord said ice storms occur from frozen precipitation passing through a thick layer of warm air.
“There needs to be a layer of warm air aloft that’s deep enough for the snow that falls into it to completely melt and become rain,” said Fredrickson.
Think of it as sort of a “thermal sandwich,” where there’s cold air on top, warm air in the middle and cold air on bottom. The water droplets refreeze on contact with whatever they touch and you get ice build up.
“In this particular case, we frequently see this with storm systems where we have strong Southwesterly flow from the gulf of Mexico,” she said. “That allows warm moist air to move ahead of the system. As that flows northward, that kind of air gently rises up. Below that, at the surface of the earth, we’ll see Northeasterly winds that flow counterclockwise around the low pressure system at the surface. Those northeasterly winds that come out of Canada generally pump colder air into our area so that keeps the cold air in place underneath that warm air at the surface.”
Fredrickson said this weather arrangement is not particularly unusual for this area.
What was unusual was how further North it traveled.
“We had a little system come through last Sunday that really didn’t do a whole lot, but that set the stage for the system that we had Tuesday and Wednesday because that dragged a cold front down into the area. This low pressure system developed on the front off to the Southwest and the plains and then that traveled up along the front into Michigan over the course of the next couple of days.”
Basically, cold surface air travels along clashing fronts. There was this line of turbulence that provided a “freeway” for cold air at the surface and warm air above.
The weather conditions were so special, they launched a balloon to measure the temperature profile of the thermal column.
The ground layer of cold air above Gaylord went up to 3,000 feet. Above that, 5,000 feet of air was above freezing. Near Oscoda and Iosco County, that layer of frozen air was colder, providing more opportunity to freeze near the earth’s surface.
To keep roads safe, Iosco County Road Commission Director Bruce Bolen said they used more than double the amount of salt and about 40% more sand salt than what they normally use for a snow storm. He also said the ice was the worst of its kind since he could remember.
“The fact that the icing continued for almost 20 hours made it a very difficult storm to deal with,” said Bolen “Salt had limited effectiveness because the rain just kept coming. We were fortunate that the freezing rain changed over to sleet for most of the county north of M-55. That provided better traction than the freezing rain which continued south of M-55. We were also fortunate with the timing of the end of the freezing rain to get the state trunklines and many of the county primary roads bladed off and salted. Temperatures dropped and we dealt with the ice on Wednesday and Thursday and now snow and ice on Friday.”