LANSING – The Iosco County Road Commission (ICRC) received a statewide IMPRESS Award at the 2023 County Road Association (CRA) Highway Conference held March 22 in Lansing.
IMPRESS Awards recognize county road agencies that demonstrate innovation on notable projects in the categories of Communications, Operations and Collaboration.
This year, ICRC received an IMPRESS award in Operations for its Pre-Post Trip Inspections project. To modernize inspection reports for its vehicles, the ICRC deployed a system using Google Forms. Drivers can now use phones or ICRC-provided laptops to submit electronic inspections to the superintendent and fleet manager. This new process has helped save the road commission a significant amount of time, effort and money.
“The Iosco County Road Commission is dedicated to improving systems for all employees,” said Denise Donohue, CRA CEO. “In doing so, the road commission can function in a more time efficient manner.”
An independent panel of communications and operations experts from several of Michigan’s 83 county road agencies judged all IMPRESS Awards submissions. Award recipients were honored for projects that solved time constraints, labor costs, communication barriers and fostered collaboration.
The 83 members of the County Road Association of Michigan represent the unified voice for a safe and efficient county transportation infrastructure system in Michigan, including appropriate stewardship of the public’s right-of-way in rural and urban Michigan. Collectively, Michigan’s county road agencies manage 75 percent of all roads in the state, including 90,000 miles of roads and 5,700 bridges. County road agencies also maintain the state’s highway system in 63 counties.
Michigan has the nation’s fourth-largest local road system.