TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) met for their regularly scheduled meeting on July 19.
Public comment was received before the board addressed new business; these comments came from Jessica Guoan and Jim Slaughter, among others. Guoan had addressed the board at its previous meeting on July 5 about the concerns that she and several other volunteers at the Iosco County Humane Society have about its current management.
Guoan’s statements toward the shelter have alleged that kennels and cat rooms are often covered with feces and animals do not receive water at proper intervals. She also said that animals are not receiving medical care until they have seen a significant decline in health and this, combined with the aforementioned factors has impacted the shelter’s ability to adopt.
“While immediate attention should be drawn to all of these issues, a longer term solution is to establish standard operating procedures (SOP) for cleanliness, animal care and medical treatment,” Guoan stated. “Myself and others are available to assist in the development of these SOPs. It should go without saying that the future success of our shelter depends on applying industry standards for health and adoption activity at the shelter.”
Slaughter addressed the board stating the following: “I would suggest that the commissioners consider setting a deadline for the interim manager which would compel the humane society board to post the vacant shelter manager position. I would suggest that you evaluate the service contract which you signed in March – and renegotiate to increase the level of county involvement in the management of the shelter.”
Slaughter then suggested that the Humane Society needs to improve its financial performance by accepting assistance from donors and volunteers who want to help. Slaughter stated that the Humane Society’s financial circumstances are “precarious” and in the future could potentially negate their ability to fulfill the terms of its service contract.
Commissioner Donald O’Farrell gave a brief response that reiterated the position of the board in that although they own the Humane Society building, they have no oversight of operations at the facility. He said that there are entities of the state which perform inspections and asked Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank when the last time the facility had been inspected was.
“Last Tuesday,” Scott replied. “State vet came last Tuesday and we passed with flying colors.”
O’Farrell stated that he hopes that for the betterment of the animals and the community that all involved parties will be able to find a way to work together rather than work against each other, concluding discussion on the topic.
The board then took action by passing the following resolutions:
• Passed Resolution 2023-132, granting a request from East Michigan Counsel of Governments Program Manager Bill Ernst by offering a letter of support regarding round two of the Creating a Culture of Resilience Capacity grant proposal through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). The motion was made by Commissioner Shane Finley, seconded by Commissioner Brian Loeffler, carried 4-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-133, granting a request from Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank to approve the Off-Road Vehicle Law Enforcement grant amendment in the amount of $12,238 to purchase a new Yamaha ATV to replace the department’s 2011 Yamaha Grizzly, which will be traded in to the Tawas Bay Marine and Cycle in order to offset the cost. The motion was made by Finley, seconded by Commissioner Rob Heubel, carried 4-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-134, granting a request from Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski to approve the Iosco County 2022 Deficit Elimination Plans for the Elm Creek Drain Fund and the Lake Level Maintenance Fund. The motion was made by Loeffler, seconded by Finley, carried 4-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-135, granting a request from Develop Iosco Inc. President Gloria Brooks by offering a letter of support regarding the Rural Readiness grant proposal through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) for the purpose of hiring a grant writer to assist municipalities within Iosco County. The motion was made by Finley, seconded by Heubel, carried 4-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-136, granting a request from Baldwin Township Supervisor Christopher Martin by offering a letter of support regarding the Rural Readiness grant proposal through MDARD for the purpose of a non-motorized path study and update to to Baldwin Township’s master plan. The motion was made by Loeffler, seconded by Finley, carried 4-0.
• Passed resolution 2023-137 to approve salaries for the month of July and per diems for meetings through July 14. The motion was made by Finley, seconded by Loeffler, carried 4-0.
• Passed Resolution 2023-138 to approve the Statutory Finance minutes of the board’s July 5 meeting. The motion was made by Finley, seconded by Heubel, carried 4-0.
No further action was taken and the meeting was adjourned shortly thereafter.