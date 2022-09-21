OSCODA — AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) celebrated 50 years as the area’s local Audubon Society and as a chapter of Michigan Audubon.
The group, which is centered on the hobby of birding, does many things in Iosco County, including educating the public on avian wildlife, and conducting conservation efforts across the county, held a celebration dinner, Friday, at the Tawas United Methodist Church. The dinner featured memories of the society’s 50 years in existence and service, presentations, demonstrations, and other activities.
The group was originally started in 1972 as the Iosco Audubon Society, by Dorlis Larson and Kathie Wasylk, and in the last decade changed its name to AuSable Valley Audubon to better recognize the larger scope of the group.
According to Peggy Ridgway, one of the original members of the group, as well as a past president of the AVA chapter and Michigan Audubon president, Iosco Audubon originally started with 10 members, but in recent years has as many as 80 members. Many of those members were on hand at the dinner to recognize the group’s 50 year anniversary.
One visitor to the event was Michigan Audubon Interim CEO Kathleen Mennillo, who spoke on the local chapter’s projects over the last five decades and their dedication to the community.
“This is such an amazing group,” she said. “Michigan Audubon wouldn’t be a society without all its amazing chapters. A good thing happens when people take the time to form a community, you’ve taken your passion and gone beyond. You have taken your passion and done all these amazing things over the years.”
Mennillo referenced all the public service projects, as well as events, that have been hosted by AVA over the years. Some of which included the Tawas Point Birding/Migration Festivals that have been held over the years. The events not only educated the public about the birding opportunities that are available in northern Michigan, but also brought an influx of people into the community.
Other activities by the group included tree planting efforts on Tawas Point, as well as Adopt-a-Highway cleanup drives on M-55. Many in the group have worked over the years to build bluebird nesting boxes (with many members storing the wooden materials in their garages) to help educate youth about bluebirds and conservation. Members are always willing to share their birding knowledge and photography with the curious public as well.
“All these events that you host, well, AVA is so much more than that,” said Mennillo. “You look around this room and you’ve built a beautiful community of people who are connected and making a true difference and that is what makes chapters and the society as a whole so very special.”
After her words, Mennillo invited members of the AVA board who were in attendance stand in front of the crowd. She then presented the board a plaque recognizing the chapter’s 50 years in existence.
After dinner and the presentation of the plaque, there were presentations by members of the AVA, including a slideshow and discussion on the local population and success of trumpeter swans on the AuSable River in Alcona and Iosco counties.
Member Jean Howard presented her scouting surveys and photography of local wildflower populations. She said through the survey efforts of herself and other members, wildflowers that were before unreported in the area have been catalogued by the U.S. Forest Service as having populations in the local area.
Sue Duncan, an active member since 1974, led the group through an exercise to recognize all the activities that have taken place with the society over the years. Members were to write their names on a leaf and then attach it to a painted birch tree. The game resulted in a once bare birch tree being filled with green leaves, as examples of volunteer work — represented by names printed on the leaves — filled every branch of the tree.
Patsy Mortimer, during her presentation, then filled the tree with various birds and other wildlife, each representing an AVA member and their contributions/achievements or an activity AVA has done in the community over the last 50 years.
The last presentation for the night was by Bob and Em Kemnitz, who led the group through building a bluebird box — with the assistance of Larry VanWagoner. AVA members have built hundreds of bluebird box with area children as an educational and conservation activity.
Attendees were also given a special commemorative lapel pin, featuring the trumpeter swan flying over the AuSable River. The pin was designed, incorporating the club’s logo, and recognizing its 50 years. According to Ridgway, the club’s original logo, when the group’s name was Iosco Audubon, featured chickadee.
More information about AVA, as well as membership, local birding information and upcoming events and activities by the group, can be found by visiting ausablevalleyaudubon.org.