OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission denied a request from Amerilodge to change the exterior of the Holiday Inn Express that is being built on Lake Street across from the Oscoda Beach Park.

The decision was made during a special meeting on Monday, April 17. Steve Aldridge, vice president of sales and marketing and Shahraiz Malik, director of development, both with Amerilodge Group attended the meeting to present the request. Asad Malik, CEO and President of Amerilodge, attended the meeting via Zoom.

