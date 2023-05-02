OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission denied a request from Amerilodge to change the exterior of the Holiday Inn Express that is being built on Lake Street across from the Oscoda Beach Park.
The decision was made during a special meeting on Monday, April 17. Steve Aldridge, vice president of sales and marketing and Shahraiz Malik, director of development, both with Amerilodge Group attended the meeting to present the request. Asad Malik, CEO and President of Amerilodge, attended the meeting via Zoom.
The representatives from Amerilodge asked for a change from the original plan approved in November 2021, that included a brick and stone exterior, to one that primarily uses EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finishing System). EIFS is a composite of synthetic materials whose use became popular in construction in the 1980s. EIFS is a commonly used material for both residential and commercial construction today with numerous manufacturers including Dryvit Systems Inc., StoCorp, BASF and Parex.
EIFS is also referred to as “synthetic stucco” because it has a similar look to traditional stucco. Today’s EIFS has six layers consisting of a water-resistive barrier, a drainage place between the water-resistive barrier and the insulation, insulation board made of expanded polystyrene, glass fiber reinforcing mesh embedded in the base coat, a water resistant base coat and a finish coat to prevent cracking.
According to the research conducted by this publication, there are a number of pros and cons to using EIFS and opinions vary on the benefits of using EIFS. Commonly cited problems include breathability, leaks, and mold, which can be mediated by the quality of installation.
Shahraiz said that the EIFS would provide the hotel with a more vibrant design and showed a photograph of a Holiday Inn Express using three colors. Aldridge reported that the Holiday Inn Express brand was moving towards using EIFS on the exterior and that the Holiday Inn Express in Muskegon was constructed using EIFs. The Holiday Inn Express that was built in Alpena in 2018 has a brick and stone exterior. Shahraiz said the EIFS is more durable and faster to build. Aldridge added that the brand is moving more towards using EIFS.
Member Vicki Hopcroft said she would like to see a Holiday Inn Express constructed using EIFS in person. She referred to the beach as Oscoda’s “most precious resource.”
Supervisor Bill Palmer said that using EIFS in the construction doesn’t meet the zoning ordinance and that the township had made a conscious decision when writing the ordinance to allow no more than 30% of the exterior of a building to be EIFS and that it only be used on upper stories.
Asad responded that five years ago everything was more traditional but that more vibrant colors were the future. He stated that the Hilton and the Marriott were also using more EIFS. Asad added that with the addition of EIFS the hotel would be an “eyecatcher as traveling through Oscoda” and that the vibrant colors will attract people. He reported that he had met with Congressman Bergman and talked with him about revitalizing smaller towns and bringing back tourism and businesses to northern Michigan.
Asad commented that EIFS would be easier to replace in the future so the look of the building could be updated. He added that unlike EIFS, brick can’t be painted.
Palmer commented that the fourth floor of the building, that represents 25% of the exterior, could be constructed using EIFS and would meet the township’s building code. Member Jackie MacKenzie said she agreed with Palmer that the township needed to follow the ordinance that was put in place for a reason. Hopcroft also agreed that the township needed to follow the ordinance but added that recourse could be to change the ordinance.
Chair Jeff Linderman said he would rather see the hotel built as it was presented originally, using brick and stone. Shahraiz responded that the hotel is already designed to be 20% stone and that they would need to incorporate more EIFS to have the vibrant colors. Hopcroft responded that Lake Huron brought vibrancy to the project. Hopcroft added that the township had façade grants and other grants could be pursued if economics are a concern.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette asked about the durability of EIFS and asked how the product would hold up in the weather and whether or not it was more prone to mold. Linderman expressed concerns about how long the vibrant colors would last given the conditions at the site including wind, UV light, and sand. Shahraiz said the hotels they have with EIFS have held up well in the past couple of years and that it would not be a problem for 10, 15 or 20 years.
Shahraiz responded that EIFS holds up very well and is easier to change the design, both interior and exterior. Palmer commented that he didn’t think the exterior of the building is going to determine how many people come to the area.
Linderman made a motion to deny the request to change the design to incorporate more EIFS. His motion received support from Hopcroft and passed unanimously. The developers have the option to come back to the Planning Commission with a revised plan that includes 30% EIFS.
Robert Tasior, who was appointed as a trustee earlier on Monday and was sworn in at noon, sat in the audience because Palmer served as the board representative on the Planning Commission. Linderman thanked Tasior for his service on the Planning Commission, where he served as vice chair.
Planning Commission members Christine Beckner and Greg Schulz did not attend the meeting.
In a follow-up interview Vallette said the decision to limit the use of EIFS to 30% was one that predated her.
Recently there have been a number of complaints from local residents about the condition of the Holiday Inn Express construction site. Social media posts included videos of the construction site with debris flying around. With the recent high winds residents were reporting that they were pulling debris out of the lake. With the chain link fence being open there were also concerns expressed about the safety of the site.
The Oscoda Press reached out to Vallette and Superintendent Tammy Kline about the complaints. Kline said she visited the site and agreed that the condition was not acceptable. Both Kline and Vallette said they had reached out to their contacts at Amerilodge. Local resident Kelly Brown also reached out to Amerilodge via email. The site was cleaned up and the fencing repaired afterwards.
There have been other complaints lodged against Harbaugh, the construction company building the Holiday Inn Express. According to an article in Labor Tribune dated March 20, local officials and union representatives in Alton, Illinois held a protest against the Bloomfield, Michigan-based company because they were not using union labor. The union representatives also alleged that Harbaugh was bringing in undocumented immigrant workers to do the framing on a Holiday Inn Express being built.
Vallette said she was aware of the article in the Labor Tribune.