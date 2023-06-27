AUSABLE Twp. – At its regular June 20 meeting the AuSable Township Board of Trustees discussed Ordinance Number 136 that would replace Ordinance Number 41.
According to Superintendent Eric Strayer, the ordinance refreshes the current grass and weed ordinance with one that is more enforceable and in line with current state statutes.
Trustee Diana London expressed concern about some of the language in the ordinance, that Strayer said the township attorney wrote.
“This leaves a lot to be interpreted. I don’t like this,” London told trustees. She added that she was concerned about the potential financial burden on seniors who are living on a fixed income. London mentioned a neighbor who has a number of dead trees in the woods on their property. She added that it can cost between $1,500 and $3,000 to remove just one tree.
“Good for you that you bring this up,” Clerk Kelly Graham told London.
Strayer said he would take London’s concerns to the attorney and do a comparison between the old resolution and the proposed resolution. He also asked who would be responsible for monitoring compliance with the new ordinance. London agreed that people should be taking care of their yards.
The trustees voted to approve Resolution 2023-12 to reduce the contract with Elmer’s Crane and Dozer by $567.41 from $5,748,544.32 to $5,747,976.91. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes, passed unanimously. Given the approval, Fleis and VandenBrink will issue the last pay application for the sewer project.
Strayer provided an update on the meeting representatives from Consumers Energy held with local municipalities on Tuesday, June 13 to discuss the future of the hydro-electric dams. Strayer reported that representatives said that Consumers would have to raise $176 million from local municipalities to repair the dams and keep them functional. Given that the municipalities said this is unlikely that they would be able to do this, Consumers is going to see what state and federal options there are to raise money.
Barnes asked about the condition of the dams. Strayer said that the issue of the condition of the dams has come to the forefront with the failure of the dams in Sanford and Wixom. He added that Consumers makes more money with the solar and wind farms.
The next meeting between the municipalities and Consumers Energy is going to take place in September.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau and Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis did not attend the meeting. Clerk Kelly Graham ran the meeting in their absence. The meeting was held on Tuesday due to the Juneteenth holiday falling on Monday.