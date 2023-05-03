OSCODA – Huron Shores Artisan Hall (HSAH) is currently adorned with creations by junior and senior high school students from Oscoda, and the exhibits will remain available for public viewing through Saturday, June 3.
An April 22 gala reception – open to the public, as well – was sponsored by the Oscoda United Way and allowed the student artists to showcase their work while also mingling with the guests who came out to support them.
The power of display impacts students and community alike, notes Ann Rataj, in reference to the work of the gifted art students. “It is definitely a ‘must see’ show on your list of things to do.”
The students, under the instruction of art teacher Mike Williams, are assigned projects which teach them some aspect of the history of art, the principles of design and technique. But Williams also allows them to explore their own sense of imagination to resolve a composition, by encouraging his students to draw from images that are very personal. The more personal the project is, the better the work.
The artworks displayed, spring from ideas that allow the students to explore our prehistoric past, Rataj explains. The sixth grade students have applied – with painstaking effort – dabs of color in geometric design and fossil-like imagery to get a feel for the incised in stone imagery of our prehistoric ancestors.
Practical application is given to the physical characteristics of light and how it is reflected and refracted in gemstones, when rendered by eighth grade students with Prisma pencils, Rataj continued.
High school students explore these same principals of light, in their studies of glass bottles.
Seventh graders, as well as senior high students, have taken time-honored rules of 14th century perspective and applied them to architectural structures erected in our times, Rataj also described of the exhibits.
Studies in neurographics by high school students are a way of using neural pathways to combine the art of portraiture with psychology. These “neuro lines” are meant to enable the connection between the conscious and unconscious, gaining access to the inner self by using a specific algorithm or method. “In other words, ‘The world (perceived) is a reflection of the beliefs we hold,’” Rataj states.
As reported, it was in 2021 when she and David Rataj purchased the HSAH building from Oscoda Township and opened it as a center for the arts and events.
“We at the Artisan Hall are so pleased to embrace the support of our community organizations who have generously donated time and resources to underwrite the amazing visual talents of our students,” Rataj expressed.
The HSAH is located downtown, just off of US-23, at 112 N. State St. in Oscoda. Those wanting to check out the student art, may do so on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.; or on Monday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The building is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday).
For additional information on the show, or to learn more about the other HSAH activities, call 989-254-5567 or visit huronshoresartisanhall.org.