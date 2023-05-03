OSCODA – Huron Shores Artisan Hall (HSAH) is currently adorned with creations by junior and senior high school students from Oscoda, and the exhibits will remain available for public viewing through Saturday, June 3.

An April 22 gala reception – open to the public, as well – was sponsored by the Oscoda United Way and allowed the student artists to showcase their work while also mingling with the guests who came out to support them.

Tags