OSCODA — In an effort to retain his knowledge, skills and experience, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees decided to hire Rick Freeman, who is retiring from ROWE Professional Services, on a contractual basis to be the township engineer.
Freeman joined ROWE in 1998, served as the deputy director from 2000-18 and was promoted to director of engineering effective January 2018. ROWE has been working with the township as its as-needed engineer since 2017 and recently opened a satellite office in Oscoda to serve clients on the east side of the state from Bay City to the Mackinac Bridge.
Freeman, who is retiring from ROWE effective April 29, provided the board with a proposal to provide engineering services to finish the projects he has been working on for the township at a rate of $55 per hour. Freeman estimated that he would be spending approximately 20 hours per week (1,040 hours annually) on projects for the township.
According to her report, Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, said that she requested the proposal from Freeman because the township currently has ongoing water and sewer projects to complete through 2025 and the Iron Belle Trail (IBT) project through 2023, both of which Freeman has been involved with.
Freeman was also integral in submitting the grant proposal to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for improvements to the Oscoda Beach Park. Freeman’s contract would be for $57,200 annually. “It is important to note that this will not add any additional costs but rather divert expenses traditionally paid to Rowe,” Kline added.
Invoices from ROWE include hourly billing rates of $65-$145 per hour. ROWE was billing the township $165 per hour for Freeman’s services. Freeman indicated that he doesn’t have any overhead and doesn’t require benefits, so he can charge the lower rate.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue working with the township and all of the challenging projects ahead of us.” Freeman said after the meeting.
Freeman proposed working on the following projects for the township:
- Administration oversight for current and future water and sewer projects through 2025.
- Construction oversight, grant administration and coordination with stakeholders for Phase 3 of the IBT.
- Parks to include the administration, oversight and obtaining grant funding for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park, Ratliff Park improvements and the non-motorized trail plan project.
- Funding research and applications for township facilities, recycling, sidewalk and roadway improvements and special assessment projects.
- Planning for capital improvements with the township’s departments and committees.
- Site plan reviews for current and future projects for township and private development.
- Assist in developing safety procedures for township personnel in the field on operations, maintenance, and construction sites.
- Assist in coordination and oversight of various township consultants (F&V Operations, ROWE, Beckett & Raeder, and future opportunities).
- Assist in oversight of various township construction projects coordination/facilitation.
- Coordination with various agencies (U.S. Air Force, Iosco County Road Commission, Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Community Development Block Grant, Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority, etc.).
Freeman said he could start the first week of May, be on site one day per week and work remotely the additional hours. The trustees directed Kline to work with the township attorney to draw up a contract for Freeman. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, approved unanimously. .
In other business the township took the following actions:
- Unanimously approved paying invoices from ROWE in the amount of $28,240.15.
- Unanimously approved paying an invoice from the Strike Team Investigation Narcotics Group (STING) for $9,795.80. According to their annual report, STING made 88 arrests in 2021 of which 74 were felony arrests. STING seized over 2,200 grams of crystal meth, with a value of nearly $221,000. Over $490,000 worth of drugs were seized during the year and included cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. The township board has approved the same amount to be paid to STING for the last several years. Motion by Sutton, support from Palmer.
- Unanimously approved a contract with Liquid Calcium Chloride Sales, a Kawkawlin based company, to provide dust control. Motion by Sutton, support from Trustee Tim Cummings. According to Kline’s report in the board packet, the township’s approximately 14 miles of road that is treated for dust control requires approximately three 9,000 gallon loads, or a minimum of 27,000 gallons total per application of Liquidow. Kline reported that the township has seen better results with Liquidow, because it sticks better to the sandy soil, than the 26% brine solution, but that Liquidow is more expensive to apply. Liquidow is a purified inorganic salt solution produced by removing water from a naturally occurring brine solution. Dust control applications are supervised by personnel in the township’s department of public works. Kline reported that $32,000 had been budgeted for 2022 and that she thought only one application would be needed.
- Unanimously approved the fifth pay request from RCL Construction for the pump station replacement project in the amount of $25,129.29, leaving a total of $5,119,450.53 remaining for this project. Palmer asked why the total amount kept increasing. Dave Richmond from ROWE reported that some repairs were needed that were not part of the original project. Motion by Palmer, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth.
- Unanimously approved, with deep regrets, Rosemary Nentwig’s resignation from the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC). Nentwig resigned in writing on April 6. The EIC now has two positions to fill, the one vacated by Nentwig and an alternate position. Motion by Palmer, support from McGuire.
- Unanimously approved a proposal from John Iacoangeli principal with Beckett & Raeder, to utilize the firm as the township’s professional planner on an as needed basis at an hourly rate of $155. According to Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, the township attorney recommended that the township have a professional planner to look at all ordinance revisions and other services including amendments to the township’s Master Plan and technical reviews. Palmer noted that a number of the township’s ordinances were written 40 years ago and that a lot of communities have a professional planner. He referred to Iacoangeli as “probably one of the best in the state.” Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton.
- Unanimously voted to give Township Supervisor Ann Richards' office to EIC Director Todd Dickerson. Cummings brought up the topic stating that Kline and Dickerson had been sharing an office. “We had this conversation a couple of meetings ago,” responded Richards. “I thought there was an offer by ROWE. That was where it was left.” She added. “We definitely have space.” Richmond responded. “I think he needs it more than you do.” Spencer told Richards, referring to the office at the township hall she has been using. McGuire pointed out that the assessor’s office will be available at the end of June when Nancy Schwickert’s contract extension ends.
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-08 regarding local match and maintenance of the Iron Belle Trail phase 3. The resolution includes language dictated by the Michigan Department of Transportation so that the township is able to put out a call for bids for completing Phase 3 of the Iosco Exploration Trail. Motion by McGuire, support from Palmer, approved unanimously. According to Palmer the township has been working on getting approval to extend the trail from the Oscoda Schools to Old Orchard Park Campground for the past three years. The project will be advertised in June, bids will be due in July, tree clearing can take place in the late summer and early fall and work on the trail can begin Nov. 1. According to Freeman the path will be made from aggregate so the weather will not have as great of an impact on construction. The path should be completed by the end of 2023.