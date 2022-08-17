HALE — First Responders and teachers came out to the Hale Area Schools building Wednesday, Aug. 10 to perform an Active Shooter Exercise.
Kept under a thin veil of secrecy, staff of Hale Schools were only notified the event was going to be a drill of some sorts, but weren’t told exactly what it was until they were briefed in the early morning.
They were part of a volunteer group of public service employees, not only teachers and staff from Hale Schools, but even people from other school districts in the area showed up to act in an active shooter scenario. Unlike a civil war re-enactment, this re-enactment attempted to replicate conditions found in buildings experiencing Active Shooters.
This was a volunteer effort, invitation only presented to first responders and public service workers in the area.
Hale Schools Administrative Assistant Ashley Howell was only put on notice right before the first drill at 8 a.m. Her role was to dial 911 reporting “shots fired” and a description of the situation to dispatch.
“We were instructed to lock the office down, and they asked us questions, like where the shooter was and if we could describe the shooter,” she said.
While this was only a simulation for local Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement, the realistic gun shots and playacting by the volunteers triggered anxiety in Howell.
“If this was an actual situation I may have wanted to go out in the hall and double check,” she said.
Was double checking a good idea? She said “No!” and this training helped her reach that conclusion.
“If we give them three months, they(staff) stew, they plan scenarios in their head. This way, we get a natural reaction,” said Michigan State Police (MSP) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kim Vetter.
PIO for the Third District of the MSP, Vetter emphasized the importance of having as realistic as possible a scenario to train everybody involved. That way, people can have a better sense of how they might react in a situation and with that knowledge, be able to correct any behaviors that may make the situation worse.
In addition to prop guns handed to the law enforcement that went bang, volunteers equipped “moulage” — realistic prop injuries — on their body.
French for “molding,” it’s the art of applying special effects makeup for the purpose of training personnel to get used to the sight of serious injuries.
Some people wore moulage to simulate severe injuries. Organizers even used prop blood to make the elementary school look like a realistic tragedy had actually taken place, all in the efforts to help officials be prepared for the worst case scenario.
When a shooter comes into a building and opens fire, these sights may be common and as members of the Michigan State Police, Department of Natural Resources, Iosco County Sheriff, and local municipal police step over these actors as they sweep the halls of the school. They keep their eyes open, searching for any threat, securing the building and clearing rooms.
State mandated shooter drills became mandated around 2011, said Vetter. Soon after Columbine, schools must participate in three active shooter drills each year with their students.
While they may not be as extensive as this exercise, it still involves locking doors and acting as if the situation were real.
Emergency Management Coordinator for Iosco and Oscoda County Mike Bowers said experience is a powerful tool and this multi agency exercise provides great insight to all involved.
“Experience is a powerful tool and so it working with different organizations, disciplines and agencies,” he said.
“We don’t want the first time working together to be the first time working together.”
Bowers said if they were to have a major event, no agency could do it themselves.
Not only do faculty train in these playacting scenarios, they also train in a program known as “Stop the Bleed,” an introductory course in how to treat wounds to minimize blood loss in emergency situations.
After the building was secured by law enforcement, local EMS descended to a designated entryway, pulling out the actors laying on the ground with their plastic injuries. Volunteers pulled the injured across the smooth tile to the exit.
After the exercise concluded, law enforcement stayed inside, discussing strategies and best practices. Staff sat outside discussing what they saw.
Then they hurried inside to debrief and discuss what happened.
Certain parts of the exercise were off limits to the general because as Vetter puts it: “We don’t want bad actors to have our entire plan. If they can expect us to act a certain way, they may know how we will respond.”
One volunteer, Kim Piar, a para-pro at Tawas Area Schools Elementary, seemed especially disturbed at the scenario. It seemed to run counter to her expectations.
“It was frustrating because I was unaware they [Law Enforcement] weren’t allowed to help. They were only there to secure the building,” she said.
“When you’re in shock, you don’t think about what their actual role is. I understand they have to stay together and then they can only help after it’s secure.”
Normally, officers are portrayed as people there to help citizens in times of need, but when there’s an active shooter, their first and foremost priority is to secure the building. This may mean ignoring and stepping over injured people, a sight Piar said she couldn’t help but get upset seeing.
“The people who can help, the EMS, we’re trying to get it secure so we can bring them in,” Vetter explained.
Iosco County Deputy Brian Gilbert explained further to Piar: “Even if we manage to knock down multiple shooters in the building, we still have potentially one hidden. There could be potentially more shooting. When we’re walking by kids that’s going to kill me. It’s going to just kill us all. But I have to walk by when there’s a shooting so others don’t get killed.”
“What do you tell the kids, what do you tell your own kid in that situation?” asked Piar. “What do you say to them when they ask, ‘Why aren’t you helping me?’ I know it’s training but it’s reality. It’s sad. It’s sad to know this is going on in the world that kids are getting shot down. It’s an eye opener for sure. It’s sad we have to go through it.”
Vetter asked Piar if this training helped get her ready if something like this ever really happened and Piar said yes, it’s just sad.