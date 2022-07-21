OSCODA — Look around downtown Oscoda for local art displayed on signs. The first of what is planned to be an annual art walk is now out.
Twenty-three art pieces decorate the town. The art walk is the first run of its kind in Oscoda. It’s a juried art show where local professional artists come in to display their work with the purpose of selling.
Back in June, over 47 entries were judged by Emmy-nominated Michigan artist Heiner Hertling. Hertling, who lives in Howell, came to Oscoda to judge the pieces.
This year’s theme for the art was “Take flight,” which involved themes of flying. Entries included flying animals, such as bats and birds, flying machines, such as planes and even flying kids on swings. It didn’t have to be literal, just evoking the sense of “flight.”
Winners were selected and from now until the end of the year, visitors to Oscoda can follow a route on a map to see the different pieces on display.
The event is put on by the township in conjunction with the Economic Improvement Committee.
“Art is essential to humanity, and our committee is proud to bring these 23 pieces into the public eye, displayed in the heart of Downtown Oscoda,” said Heather Tait. She is on the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee of Oscoda’s EIC.
“Nothing like this has ever been done in our little corner of the world and we plan to make this the start of something that will continue to grow and evolve over time.”
Tait’s subcommittee presented their plan for the Art walk to the EIC back in April, and due to their hard work and dedication were recognized and approved to begin work.
Their mission statement is to “Facilitate a thriving art community in the heart of downtown Oscoda, inspiring people to explore and experience art and fostering shared pride in the Oscoda area.”
“We were blown away with our community’s response to the first Oscoda Art Walk event. It affirmed our belief that Oscodians know how important art and local artist recognition is,” said Subcommittee member Lain MacKenzie. “Art is a connector, a bridge that reminds us that we are all more alike than different deep down. So as long as we have the support of our town, we will continue our efforts to make Oscoda THE art destination of the Sunrise side.”
The subcommittee’s goal is to be an “integrated destination,” meaning it encourages visitors to Oscoda to walk through the town to find the various art locations. Hopefully the traffic will generate business and make the town more aesthetically pleasing.
Artist Janice Dumas has lived in East Tawas for a few years now. Her time in the area has inspired three paintings she entered into the walk.
“I like painting landscapes, especially where there’s activity going on in them. So, that’s where the kiteboarders and seagulls and stuff come through.”
Dumas said she prefers to paint from life, which means she paints subjects that fascinate her when she visits this part of the state.
As a visual artist, she likes to study her subjects, watching them for hours at a time. She studies their shapes and how they move so she can paint them better. She talked about how her fascination with kiteboarders and their ability to launch high in the air inspired her painting, “Soaring.”
“I like to go on the beach and watch the kiteboarders. I’ll watch them for hours! The ones that are in the water, you can see kind of a wake they leave. The one that’s kind of soaring in the air there you get some indication of the motion there. I have seen some kiteboarders on the beach there that go way up in the air. Its really incredible.”
Dumas said incorporating subjects into art comes best in odd numbers. She added three kiteboarders to the scene, all at different depths with their kites at different angles, providing a sort of symmetry and motion to the painting.
She prefers to take the conceptual approach to art over photographic translation, however she is OK with using reference images where appropriate.
She started her art career painting landscapes in the Michigan countryside, but has recently captured scenes from the Great Lakes since she moved closer Lake Huron.
Another artist who uses pen and colored pencils is Chuck Schroeder. Schroeder likes to pen many different subjects, but is notable for his drawings of vehicles.
Schroeder’s piece, “Tanner’s Plane” was a commission job he did to sketch a photo of a plane for someone. He liked the look of it so much, he decided to make one for himself.
His work involves a lot of trial and error.
“I break it down into little segments of what it is and then draw it,” he said. “The best thing to do is to keep working at it and you get better and better as time goes by. The main thing is to use a soft pencil first so you can erase any mistakes. Also, The darker you make the black the brighter you make the white look.”
The Oscoda Art walk will be held next year. News and updates can be found on its Facebook page and inquiries regarding the Art Walk can be sent to oscodaartwalk@gmail.com.