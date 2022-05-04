OSCODA — Vicki Hopcroft, Lain Mackenzie and Heather Tait want local residents to know the many benefits of having art in the community. The trio are part of the six member Art and Placemaking Subcommittee of Oscoda’s EIC (Economic Improvement Committee).
Mackenzie, co-owner of To the Moon and Back, a local gift shop on US 23, is the chair of the subcommittee. Hopcroft is a local attorney and Tait manages Tait’s Bill of Fare along with her father, Bill Tait.
Before they presented on local art initiatives the trio, armed with poster boards, presented the economic benefits of art. “Art means business.” They emphatically stated.
The group presented the results of a national survey where 87 percent of respondents said that arts are important to quality of life. In addition, 82 percent of respondents said they believe the arts are important to local businesses and the economy. The economic value to a community, of one audience member was put at $31.47 per person, with the largest expenditures for meals, snacks and refreshments.
In the same survey, 73 percent said the arts “are a positive experience in a troubled world” and 64 percent said that they feel “pure pleasure to experience and participate in (the arts)”.
The trio made an argument for restoring the murals throughout Oscoda that depict the community’s history. As previously reported, a decision on restoring one of the murals was delayed due to the fact that the building owner had not been spoken to.
The subcommittee received 47 submissions from local artists for the 21 art pedestals that will be featured during art weekend in June. An evening reception is being planned to recognize the artists on June 24 at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall.
The trio’s presentation was met with applause from the audience.
During board comment, Township Supervisor Ann Richards reminisced about seeing different pieces of art in the township. Richards said she likes the idea of having artwork and is supportive of restoration of the murals but that the township needed commitment from the building owners. She reported that in the past building owners had painted over murals.
“I like what you are doing, keep it up, let us know what you need from us,” Clerk Josh Sutton told the women during board comment.
EIC Director Todd Dickerson referred to the sub-committee as “one of the hardest working committees.”