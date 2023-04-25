TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) passed Resolution 2023-060 appointing Hale Area Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Yorke to the Iosco County Planning Commission at its regular April 19 meeting.

Yorke’s term is effective immediately and runs through Dec. 31, 2025. The motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, with support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed unanimously. Commissioner Rob Huebel was not in attendance.

