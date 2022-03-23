OSCODA — In their continuing pursuit of becoming certified by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as a Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC), Oscoda Township officials held the second annual meeting of the boards on March 16 at the Shoreline Theater.
The first meeting was held in 2021 over Zoom. According to EIC Director Todd Dickerson, the annual meeting is a requirement to become an RRC. The township made becoming certified a goal in 2018.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards welcomed attendees that included member of the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), Board of Review and Economic Improvement Committee (EIC). The meeting, that lasted less than an hour, included updates from each entity as well as some strategic goals for the Planning Commission and EIC for 2022.
Dickerson provided some history and context to the meeting. Consultants Place + Main were hired in 2019 to perform a strategic economic development analysis and to formulate the township’s economic development strategy.
Dickerson reported that the Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) had recently increased the pillow tax from 1% to 5%. The increased funds raised will be used for marketing purposes.
Dickerson reported since January 2020 nine new businesses had opened in Oscoda. The businesses include Aragona Realty, To the Moon and Back, 44 North Realty, ROWE Professional Services, Artisan Hall, and Attorney, 989Radio, Dudley’s Diner and Top Tree Provisioning. However, the township also lost four businesses during the same time period: Jenies Weenies, Auto Value, White Interiors and Family Video.
Goals for the EIC for 2022 include the following:
• Establish a web-based platform that will track all commercial properties within the township that are available for lease or sale, regardless of ownership.
• Continue efforts to meet the demand for rental housing.Compete for new investment opportunities.
Plans for the downtown area include launching a new Vibrancy/Façade Grant program, creating more public art and murals, and encouraging micro and pop-up retail.
Dickerson reminded those in attendance that board and commission members are required to annually attend training. Robert Tasior recommended the “Planning and Zoning Essentials” training offered by the Michigan Association of Planners.
Ed Davis, chair of the Planning Commission, reported that the Commission had recently been tasked with developing plans for a multi-purpose property that will include space for the township offices, the fire department, the police department, meeting space and a community center. The Planning Commission is trying to determine where the building will be located and what it will include. Davis said it “will take a lot of work” but that the project “needs to be done”. The Planning Commission met on March 15 with the Chief of Police and the Fire Chief to discuss their building needs.
Davis also reported that the Fire Chief had reported that he has not been included in any of the discussions about bringing Spaceport to the former Wurtsmith Air Base. According to Davis, the Chief expressed concerns about the need for increased staffing and equipment to include the new Spaceport operations. Richards, who serves on the Airport Authority Board, reported that this had been discussed by that board and that a Hazard Mitigation Plan needed to be developed. However, there is no business plan yet for Spaceport.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette reported that four ordinance amendments and three new ordinances had been passed in 2021. In addition, 123 land use permits were issued.
Vallette also reviewed the process for development of the 2022-2026 Parks and Recreation Plan. The plan was submitted to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Jan. 30 and the township is waiting to hear if the plan was approved. A subcommittee was formed and has met twice to begin working on the goals for 2022.
The only public comment that was provided came from Cathy Wusterbarth who asked that members of the Board of Review be listed in the annual report.
Richards thanked all of the members for their service. Vicki Hopcroft wrapped the meeting by thanking Richards for her leadership.