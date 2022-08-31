OSCODA – Following, is the second of a two-part story on the latest Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. New projects implemented by the Air Force (AF), and plans for future work involving per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, were the focus last week. Several people impacted by the contamination welcomed the efforts being made but they also expressed a number of concerns, as described below.
From local representation at meetings with state and federal officials, to transparency improvements, RAB participants made their requests known to the AF. Most notably, they took issue with the AF following state criteria for PFAS levels, versus the more strict numbers put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). They referenced the interim, updated drinking water (DW) health advisories (HAs) the EPA issued in June for two types of PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS.
As recently noted, these levels, which are based on new science and consider lifetime exposure, indicate that some negative health effects may occur with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS in water that are near zero. So the HAs are now 0.004 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.
RAB Member Cathy Wusterbarth shared some of the items she submitted when she testified at the Aug. 1 Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee field hearing in East Lansing.
As reported, it was convened by U.S. Senator Gary Peters to, in part, examine federal efforts and coordination with state and local governments to clean up and prevent contamination from PFAS – and working in conjunction with those at the local level was a topic of discussion at the RAB meeting.
Wusterbarth included the EPA’s new lifetime HAs in her testimony and how this may impact the local water supply, in terms of the 2015 and 2016 testing of the Lake Huron municipal water system, which she said revealed PFOA and PFOS at 4.2 ppt combined.
The HAs were also mentioned after an update was given on the PFAS remedial investigation (RI) at WAFB. Part of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) that the AF follows during their investigation and cleanup, WAFB is currently in the RI phase and there are several CERCLA steps remaining.
With the RI investigation to continue until the groundwater (GW) plumes are delineated, RAB Member Arnie Leriche asked what criteria the AF is using to plan how far, and what criteria of sampling will be utilized.
He said that remarks were made two weeks prior by John Gillespie, a senior subject matter expert with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). As Leriche understands, Gillespie wants the AF to go to less than the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) GW criteria, which is 16 ppt for PFOS and 8 ppt for PFOA.
“So he’s saying we want to sample down to 4; keep going until we hit 4,” Leriche noted of PFOA, for instance. “Is that right?”
But Aerostar SES Project Manager Paula Bond, who provided the RI update, advised that they are following EGLE’s criteria for PFAS compounds.
While the work plan for the RI is complete, RAB Co-Chair Mark Henry pointed out that since it was written, the EPA issued the new assessment numbers. “And that is, essentially non-detect [ND].” So, he asked if the AF is incorporating that into this plan, following the WAFB plume to the ND edge.
RAB Government Co-Chair Steven Willis, AFCEC’s program manager/Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) environmental coordinator for Wurtsmith, said that the EPA numbers are interim and are not enforceable. “They’re advisory numbers. So at this point in time, we are not using them.”
Instead, and as it relates to PFAS in GW, the AF is continuing to use values which have been promulgated by EGLE.
Before retiring from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (now EGLE), Bob Delaney served as the department’s representative on the RAB. He spoke during the public comment period of the latest meeting, and said it was somewhat ironic that the AF isn’t going to use the HA.
Since 2014, the state of Michigan had criteria for water quality standards for PFOS and PFOA, as they went into surface water. “The Air Force steadfastly refused to follow those laws,” he said. Rather, they resorted to the EPA’s HA, which was 400 ppt and 200 ppt.
The state eventually passed DW and other criteria, which Delaney said that the AF also refused to acknowledge, until pressure from Washington arrived and people at the highest levels agreed that they would follow Michigan law. “But before that, they defaulted to the [EPA] health advisory number of 70 [ppt] for PFOS and PFOA.”
Interestingly, he went on, the EPA HAs just decreased and now suddenly, “Michigan’s criteria are the thing that they’re going to default to. And so I explain this to you, to understand how the game is played. So whichever number is more convenient, that’s what the Air Force has used in the past.”
Delaney added that CERCLA defaults to Applicable or Relevant and Appropriate Requirements, which is the state law, when the site-specific criteria that was calculated are less restrictive than the state’s. “So if the state has a standard that’s more restrictive than the site-specific risk assessment, then they will default to the state’s laws.”
Therefore, he’d like to see what the site-specific risk assessment would be, based on the new study the EPA used for their HA. He also thinks it would be very helpful to the RAB and others, if an EPA expert came in to explain how these assessments are to be done.
As reported last week, the risk assessment work plan is still being finalized for the WAFB RI.
In separate topics, Wusterbarth – co-lead of the Need Our Water (NOW) community action group – said that during the Senate field hearing, she provided a time line of PFAS exposure and actions at WAFB. This was part of a report prepared by NOW, which was also shared at a prior RAB meeting.
Discussed at the hearing, as well, was the fact that communities have vital information to provide and shouldn’t be dismissed when it’s presented, “which is what happened when we submitted that report in the September 2021 RAB meeting,” she said.
“I made some requests to Senator Peters, for the committee,” Wusterbarth continued. Information portals from the AF to the state were among them and, although closed right now, talks were had at the hearing about opening these so that this information can be accessed more readily.
“We want expanded opportunities for public input on plans,” she noted further, which was echoed by several RAB attendees.
Augmented by fellow participants, as well, were her remarks about the BRAC Cleanup Team (BCT) meetings. Wusterbarth asked for the inclusion of local leaders in the meetings, and this request was also made to a Department of Defense (DoD) representative at the Senate hearing.
Although the BCT meeting minutes are provided, some people have shared their displeasure with the timeliness of when these are made available.
RAB Member David Winn said that following the BCT meeting in May, EGLE received the minutes but none of the community RAB representatives did. And, based on the field hearing, the BCT meetings are supposedly to be summarized at the RAB meetings. “Is that something that you guys are going to be doing going forward?”
“The minutes are supposed to be distributed to you, and if I didn’t get you the May meeting minutes, then I’ll do that; my apologies for that,” Willis said. “We can summarize those meeting minutes in this forum, if that’s something you desire.”
“It’s not us,” Winn said, since they were told by the deputy assistant director of the AF that this is being done already. But the RAB would like this and, if the AF can do so, it would be appreciated.
“Sure,” Willis confirmed.
RAB Member and Oscoda Township Trustee Timothy Cummings said that this hasn’t occurred for a few years, after the township was basically asked to stop attending the BCT meetings. “So there’s been no summary like this at all.”
He said that this is one of the concerns they keep bringing to the AF, “Because it is actually affecting the transparency feeling between the Air Force and the community. We don’t know what’s going on in there and we don’t have any readout.”
Willis said that he has shared the BCT minutes since taking over as site manager, but reiterated that he failed to send out the ones from May, which he will do as soon as he is able.
Noting that this is a key element of transparency and communication, Cummings said there hasn’t really been any township participation in the BCT meetings for several years now.
Even if a summary of the BCT meetings isn’t prepared and reviewed by the necessary agencies at the time, Henry said a verbal report on what transpired could still be given at the RAB meetings.
Similar statements were made when Leriche asked for a status on WAFB’s fourth, five-year review report, which he believes is 2½ years overdue.
Willis said it’s probably two years, and that their contractor is currently addressing the AF technical team’s comments on the report. Upon going to EGLE for review, the AF will issue a final document.
Leriche asked about a reason for the delay, and Willis said there were issues with some of the sites, including a record of decision (ROD) for the former fire training area (FT-02) that was put in place but never actually signed. Predating the PFAS situation, it involved an interim remedial action (IRA) for volatile organic compounds. So the AF has to go back to address some open items from legacy activities and close those loops, so that they can be appropriately addressed in the five-year review.
Henry asked if the public will have an opportunity to give comments on this, but Willis said that at this time, the CERCLA process does not have provisions for that.
Leriche sought clarification on whether such items as the FT-02 IRA for PFAS that went online in 2015 would be included, since it was a time-critical action.
Sharon Vriesenga, an attorney for the AF, answered that the five-year review is only supposed to evaluate final remedial actions, but she believes that the interim actions should all be captured. The removal actions don’t always have to go in these documents, but she thinks the plan for WAFB, “since those are big areas on the base or things that are being focused on, that those removal actions will be discussed.”
Vriesenga said that while there may be mention of the WAFB IRAs, these are not final remedies and their effectiveness is not evaluated in a five-year review.
Kyle Jones, who owns property in Greenbush, agreed in his public comment that the review is about final remedial action and the ongoing monitoring thereafter. But that doesn’t mean that the AF can’t provide the community with some type of report on the effectiveness of IRAs.
He asked if the AF will consider doing so for the IRAs that are now underway, as well as new ones that will be implemented in the future, and whether a response to this could be given by the next RAB meeting.
Willis said he can look into it, but Vriesenga noted that this will likely be an AF-level decision, as it’s not just a Wurtsmith policy. “You’re talking about something that touches every installation and former installation the Air Force has.”
Another topic was data sharing with the state regulatory agency, EGLE, for which a lengthy talk ensued. This included requests for the AF to streamline how it disseminates data, so the state can make decisions in near-real time and avoid delays; the AF explaining that EGLE is getting virtually everything from them except select data for private land containing a business; and details about the AF’s restrictions, through both the Freedom of Information and the National Defense Authorization acts, on releasing certain private property data to the public.
Winn asked when the AF believes it will be able to share any remaining data with EGLE, and Willis said that all of the information the AF has on private residential property will be given to EGLE by the end of this month.
Winn also questioned the preliminary risk assessment that the AF prepared, which was submitted to EGLE for review. “But yet the community is not able to see what that plan is. Why?”
In the CERCLA process, Willis said documents that are made available for public review and comment are the proposed plan. This is where the AF defines the remedy that’s been selected, and takes/incorporates public comments. The final remedy is then defined in the ROD. There aren’t provisions for public comment on documents prior to that point in the CERCLA process, so this is what the AF has been following.
Additional requests made by attendees, included asking the AF to share data with the community on an ongoing basis; for the AF to adopt a process where the raw data collected can be transmitted to the public, with any caveats for items that still need to be validated; more specificity on the rounds of sampling and the kind of analysis being done to determine the step-outs in the RI process; and for the AF to find a method for obtaining access agreements sooner when they need to do sampling in such areas as U.S. Forest Service land, to avoid similar delays which have taken place in the past.
Among those to give public comments was Anthony Spaniola, who serves on advocacy groups including NOW and the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. He said the DoD stated in a recent letter to Congress that it works in collaboration with regulatory agencies, communities and other stakeholders to ensure open and transparent information sharing. However, “It is very clear from what has come down here tonight and what has come down here over the years, that that statement is not true. Transparency is totally lacking in this group.”
He noted that there are RAB members from the community who have put in their time and have incredible talents and resources to offer. He argued that CERCLA does not prohibit bringing community members into the process, at all. In fact, that was done in the BCT meetings for years, until the township was “kicked out.”
Spaniola said that there were roughly 30 attendees at a recent BCT meeting, from 10 different agencies and private enterprises, but there wasn’t a single soul from Oscoda. “That’s wrong.”
If the DoD wants to make a commitment to working collaboratively and being transparent, then do so, he said. “And do so here.”
As for the township storm sewers that have been discussed for years, “We hear commitments and what happens? Nothing,” he continued, adding that the cost gets dumped on the local taxpayers.
When commenting that the process has moved way too slow, he also claimed that the AF opposed the recently initiated IRAs at WAFB – one to further address the PFAS entering Clark’s Marsh, and one involving Van Etten Lake. “The only reason that they’re being done, is because our representatives in Congress went to the mat with the Department of Defense.”
A full recording of the meeting, held in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMc83RpbSuA.