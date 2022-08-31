OSCODA – Following, is the second of a two-part story on the latest Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. New projects implemented by the Air Force (AF), and plans for future work involving per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, were the focus last week. Several people impacted by the contamination welcomed the efforts being made but they also expressed a number of concerns, as described below.

From local representation at meetings with state and federal officials, to transparency improvements, RAB participants made their requests known to the AF. Most notably, they took issue with the AF following state criteria for PFAS levels, versus the more strict numbers put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). They referenced the interim, updated drinking water (DW) health advisories (HAs) the EPA issued in June for two types of PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS.

Tags

Trending Food Videos