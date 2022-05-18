OSCODA — The five distinguished alumni honored this year by Oscoda area schools range from military service members to business owners to Paul Bunyan impersonators.
Each of the distinguished alumni are people recognized as those who “have succeeded at the local, regional, national, or international levels in any area of endeavor, including academia and education, arts, business, media, public service, medicine, military and science.”
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew R. Smith
Lieutenant Colonel Smith graduated OHS in 1996. He began his career by attending the United States Air Force Academy where he received his commission in May of 2000. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering, USAFA, CO.
Wielding the knowledge of an Aeronautical Engineer, he was assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron at Pope AFB, North Carolina where he flew the C-130E.
He also taught new pilots in the T-44A/C, which is a training plane for the Air Force.
Lieutenant Colonel Smith flew many other missions in other squadrons, flying the C-130H and the C-130J.
Some of the leadership roles he performed in were as Special Operations Command, Director of Operations, Director of Staff and Deputy Commander of the 314th Operations Group.
Lieutenant Colonel Smith experienced six deployments to Al Udeid AB, Qatar; Ali Al Salem AB, Kuwait; and Bagram AB, Afghanistan.
He has logged more than 620 combat flying hours and 300 combat sorties supporting of Operations IRAQI FREEDOM, NEW DAWN, ENDURING FREEDOM, RESOLUTE SUPPORT and Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa. He has served as Flight Commander, Lead Levant Planner, Chief of Standardization and Evaluations, Wing Executive Officer and Wing Chief of Safety.
Lieutenant Colonel Smith Retired in 2020. He and his wife, Nicole, who has been with him for over half his career, now reside in Buffalo, NY.
Teresa A McKay
McKay started out as a prolific athlete, participating in Oscoda High School basketball, volleyball, track and a year in softball.
After graduating OHS in 1978, she enrolled in Ferris State College (it didn’t become a university until 1987) on a four year athletic scholarship, where she played softball and basketball for all four years.
Formerly known as Teresa Fraser, she married a JK McKay in 1988.
In 1980, the Dean awarded her “Bulldog of the Year” to the most outstanding Ferris State male and female student-athlete.
She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Ferris State College. In addition, she earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Auburn University at Montgomery and earned an Honorary Doctorate degree from Ferris State University.
She began her federal career in September of 1987 as an Accounting Technician for Soesterberg Air Base, The Netherlands, Morale Welfare and Recreation accounting as a military spouse.
After working through other financial positions with other Air Force bases, she transferred to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Comptroller a year following the 9/11 attacks.
This culminated into her appointment into the Senior Executive Service in 2003.
In her current position, Mrs. McKay leads the day-to-day accounting and finance activities of the Department of Defense. Each year, the agency disburses $558 billion by processing 135.6 million pay transactions for 6.5 million military personnel, federal civilian employees, military retirees and annuitants; 13.7 million commercial invoices; and 6.2 million travel payments.
Mrs. McKay is a leader committed to improving financial management through improved business processes and incorporating accounting, finance and internal control requirements for strong DOD end-to-end business processes.
“She’s top notch, always has been. She’s very driven and very confident. Just an all around great person,” said her friend, Patti Snyder.
Michael A Taubitz
Taubitz has a long resume, all the while keeping a low profile. His sister, Jan Johnson, says she never realized her brother was so important in the field of automotive manufacturing until he was sent to Geneva, Switzerland for a “company thing.”
Retiring as a senior advisor for FDR safety, LLC, Taubitz has over 43 years of experience in General Motors Corporation (GM) and a diverse background in manufacturing with a focus on safety in the workplace.
He says he has held every safety position in GM.
Starting his career in 1965 with a Bachelor’s in MA management from Central Michigan University, he joined Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute).
He studied process engineering there, which meant he could plan out the manufacturing process of individual parts.
He spent five years studying the mechanical process of making car parts. He used this education to cut down on the noise the factory made when he was selected as senior engineer. This involved making plans and purchasing the right equipment for the job.
In the late 70’s Taubitz became plant safety supervisor and then Chevrolet Division Safety Manager.
Then he took on a bunch of other safety jobs throughout the 80’s and 90’s at GM, culminating into the creation and leadership of GM’s new Emerging Issues Process, seeking out and aligning GM’s manufacturing strategies with emerging global health and safety issues.
Taubitz served as a US delegate for tri-partate meetings of the US and EU in 2003, 2005 and 2007. He is on the editorial advisory board for NSC’s Safety & Health Magazine.
William Parsons
If you have ever traveled down the Eagle Run Cross Country Ski Trails, you have Parsons to thank. He was the one who walked through the woods to lay the course with forest ranger Cal Norton and Jim Ruedudueli, his fellow business man.
He has been involved in the Oscoda community, ever since he graduated in 1960.
He served many years with the Oscoda Fire Department, working all the way up to chief before relocating to Florida when the Wurtsmith Air Force Base closed.
At the time when he was a local businessman, Parsons was known to leave customers in the middle of making a sale when the station would get a call to put out a fire.
Parsons became a certified diving instructor. He would give diving lessons for both leisure and to search and rescue divers at the Iosco County Sheriff’s Dept.
Parsons was also a member of the Oscoda Rotary Club, was an MC at the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, worked in a big brother’s program at Niceville, FL and even works with a bicycle repair program for the homeless.
Parsons still holds the one mile record in Track at Oscoda High Schools.
Cristina J Lien
Lien, (formerly known as Burdett) graduated OHS in 1993. She was a member of the National Honors Society and was the Salutatorian of her class.
She was active in the church youth group at the United Methodist Church (UMC), even serving as president of the Conference Council On Youth Ministry for the Detroit Annual Conference of the UMC covering the Northeast and Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
After graduating High School, she studied at Yale University, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Arts.
Shortly after, she married Erik Lien and moved off to Minnesota and earned an M.A. in Congregational Mission and Leadership from Luthor Seminary in St. Paul, and an M.B.A. in Congregational Mission in Leadership from the University of St. Thomas.
She worked mainly in Finance, Sales and Marketing with iconic brands such as Cheerios, Wheaties and Pillsbury.
She is currently employed as a Marketing Manager in Food service with the Schwan’s Company.
Lien is also known as a philanthropist with a lifelong commitment to the church and also participating in scouting.
She once professionally served as a Youth Ministry Director for over 350 students grades 6-12.
Lien stays active in the church, both in leadership and volunteer positions.
She has two kids she raises, one daughter who is in the Girl Scout troop she leads. She then went on to become finance adviser to the scouts and as a full time board member of the Board of Directors of the Minnessota and Wisconsin River Valleys.