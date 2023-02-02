WANTS TO SERVE

WANTS TO SERVE – Kevin Kubik, a former sergeant with the Oscoda Police Department, told the trustees he wants to be considered for the open position.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Kevin Kubik, who was a sergeant in the Oscoda Township Police Department, attended the Jan. 23 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to ask for his job back. Kubik waited until the public comment section at the end of the nearly 2.5 hour meeting to come to the podium.

“I’m not here to disrespect the board or the township in any way,“ Kubik said, dressed in a suit and tie.

