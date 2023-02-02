OSCODA – Kevin Kubik, who was a sergeant in the Oscoda Township Police Department, attended the Jan. 23 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to ask for his job back. Kubik waited until the public comment section at the end of the nearly 2.5 hour meeting to come to the podium.
“I’m not here to disrespect the board or the township in any way,“ Kubik said, dressed in a suit and tie.
Back in Aug. 19, 2021, Kubik said he provided a medical slip to the township to go on medical leave. He was terminated on Aug. 27 of 2021.
“On Aug. 27 I was led to the edge of a cliff and I was pushed off, I was terminated,” Kubik said.
During November 2021, Kubik filed civil suits against the township under the Whistleblower Protection Act.
“Over the next eight months I fought this township and battled this township through the union, mediation and arbitration,” Kubik reported.
According to Kubik, he was awarded his position back as sergeant of the Oscoda Police Department in May of 2022 by the arbitrator. At the time Kubik decided to pursue his civil lawsuits with the township rather than get his job back.
In June 2022, Kubik resigned from his position to pursue the civil lawsuits against the township. He has been working as a manager at Roger’s. Kubik said he has learned a lot supervising over 35 people over the last 10 months but that he wants to return to being a police officer and firefighter for the township.
“The thing that I miss the most is my passion for serving the public as a police officer and a firefighter,” Kubik said.
Kubik said that he had never seen his letter of resignation in the board packet and has not seen the board accept his resignation.
In October 2022 Kubik settled with the township out of court. The Oscoda Press submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the township clerk for a copy of the settlement in December 2022. Initially the clerk requested a 10 day extension. Since then the township has not responded to the FOIA request.
Kubik added that he was medically released by his physician to return to full duty on both the police department and the fire department in December 2022.
Kubik said that he recently noticed on the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) website that the township is hiring a police officer.
“A couple of weeks ago I met with Mr. Sutton and received an application,” Kubik told the trustees.
Kubik talked about what it felt like to be back at the township.
“It felt like my home away from home, where I spent 16 years of my life,” Kubik said.
“Because I was a good employee, I was a great police officer and more so I was a great firefighter,” Kubik told trustees. Kubik said that he went home and filled out the application.
“I’m asking for your consideration in being offered the opportunity to serve as a police officer again and a firefighter for my township, and come back and join as part of the team of the township,” Kubik concluded.
Kubik was a police officer with the Oscoda Police Department for 16 years and served as a sergeant for the last 18 months of his tenure. Kubik is Firefighter 1 and 2 certified and served on the Oscoda Fire Department for 12 years. He referred to the fire department as a family and said that he never resigned from the fire department. Kubik was fired by Oscoda Police Chief Mark David.
In a follow-up interview Superintendent Tammy Kline said she was aware that Kubik had submitted an application for the open position. When asked if the township would consider hiring Kubik back as a police officer, Kline responded “no comment”. She added that the decision was not hers to make, it was Chief David’s.