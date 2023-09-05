CADILLAC – Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNFs) have plans for major improvements at Iargo Springs, Kneff Lake Campground and Day Use Area and Round Lake Campground during 2024.
“Through these projects, the Forest Service hopes to maximize the benefits that current and future generations of Americans will receive from national forests and grasslands,” said acting Recreation Program Manager Connor Landeck.
Landeck said the significant scale of the improvements will require the long-term closure of the sites. Engineers have timed the commencement of the work to reduce the overall impact to forest visitors, opting to start work while the sites would typically be closed. The HMNFs will shutter the sites for the season this fall, and they will remain closed until the construction projects are completed.
The USDA Forest Service recently celebrated the third anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), the single largest investment in public lands in United States history.
According to a press release from the Forest Service, in just three years, GAOA has paved roads, built bridges, and improved recreation access and infrastructure, addressing approximately $655 million in deferred maintenance projects nationally and deepening people’s connection to the land. Utilizing dollars made available by GAOA and the Recreation Enhancement Act, HMNFs are planning for even more in 2024.
The GAOA funded renovation at Iargo Springs will keep the site closed for the entire 2024 recreation season. HMNF officials said expect the wait to be worth it as approximately 18,000 square feet of boardwalk, stairs and viewing decks will be replaced and a return loop trail system will be added.
In addition, Iargo Springs will receive new interpretive signs, benches, picnic tables, vault toilets and trash receptacles. Trees will be removed to improve the views of Cooke Pond from the newly reconditioned overlook.
Kneff Lake Campground will receive a new water system and several site improvements are planned for the Kneff Lake Day Use Area. The existing concrete block retaining wall will be removed and a new tiered boulder wall will be constructed to expand the main beach area. The bottom landing on the main concrete staircase will be reconstructed and a kayak boat roller system will be installed on the existing west staircase.
Improvements at the Kneff Lake Campground are expected to be completed in time for 2024 summer camping. However, visitors should expect closures to the day use area, as well as increased noise and traffic due to ongoing construction.
Round Lake Campground will have three vault toilets replaced, with a new vault toilet being constructed on the Indian Loop. A campground host site will be built closer to visitor campsites and will include water and electricity. Potable water system upgrades will include the replacement of existing handpumps by accessible water spigots and the construction of a well house.
The retaining wall between the boat launch and the campground will be replaced, and the boat launch will be hardened with engineered concrete pads. Site managers will use this opportunity to replace fee tubes, fire rings, trash receptacles, picnic tables and benches. The improvements at Round Lake Campground are being funded using fee revenues which are retained locally to enhance the sites and services for visitor enjoyment as authorized by the Recreation Enhancement Act.
Construction is not the only thing that can impact the availability of the HMNFs recreation sites. Weather, large events, fire restrictions, tree mortality, and any number of other factors may affect travel plans.
It is important to plan ahead and prepare, according to the press release. Forest visitors are encouraged to monitor the Huron-Manistee National Forests’ website, follow the HMNFs on Twitter and Facebook and contact the HMNFs offices prior to visiting. To reserve a campsite, buy a day use pass, or check the status of an existing reservation, visit Recreation.gov.