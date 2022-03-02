OSCODA — Multiple items passed in the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority(OWAA) Thursday, February 24.
Douglas Welton of Anderson, Tackman & Company, PLC, went over the OWAA FY 2021 financial activities and record keeping document with the board.
He drafted an audit report and went over it, breaking down improvements and setbacks with the budget over the year 2021.
“Salaries and wages backed down slightly, just over 1 percent,” he said. “Payroll taxes, employee benefits up just over 2 percent. Advertising nearly the same. We saw maintenance down slightly and this will fluctuate year to year depending on need.”
One of the prior year items higher had to do with door repairs.
Compliance and training was nearly identical too.
Professional fees and services saw about a $200,000 drop from the prior year. This was related to building demolition projects.
“This can swing quite a bit in years in years where you do have some projects,” said Welton.
The scholarship fund increases up by $3000. It was frozen the prior year due to COVID, so there was none spent that year.
“Overall though, we saw expenses drop about $200,000 from the previous year. Comparatively, to the expenditures of $3.36 million, $2.2 million of that related to depreciation. So if we take out the depreciation expense, there’s about $1.2 million in expenditures in the year.”
Depreciation, in this case, means routine costs to keep the airport running at base level.
Welton said the airport ended up with $1.8 million dollars in operational revenues, the revenue a company generates from its primary business activities.
Welton said his opinion of his audit is of the highest form and he feels the reporting of the Airport’s financial statements are “true and accurate in all respects.”
Anderson, Tackman & Company, PLC also reported OWAA’s federal taxes for FY 2021. The board approved the audit report, financial statements and tax preparations.
OWAA airport manager Gary Kellan came to the board with a proposed budget amendment
“In terms of general operating revenue, we are tracking fairly close to what was anticipated when the budget was prepared. Juts like it indicated, this is through about 25 percent of the budget year and we’re at about 29 percent of revenue received, so we’re a little bit ahead of the game.”
Because of the unexpected increase in revenue, Kellan requested the board add $97,500 from cash reserves to the budget.
A large chunk of that cheddar will go to paying night crews $15,000 in overtime as they work to remove snow from the runway at night. This is key as there has been increased flight activity on the runway, including night landings/takeoffs.
“If you look back through history, we’ve never had that amount of overtime.”
Kellan said he suspects that demand for overtime will increase into the foreseeable future as activity at OWAA increases.
Even larger is a $55,000 in wages to temporary employees that helped facilitate the eviction and allow the airport’s tenant transition from Oscoda Engine Services to USA Jet. Kellan is due to make a manager’s report on the transition, but is asking for wages in the meantime.
Legal fees facilitating that eviction and transition facilitated by Rob Eppert also require an increase in $10,000.
There has been an issue with finding safe and suitable location for engine run-ups, which is a way for planes to do last minute engine checks and tests prior to taking off, or just standard engine testing. Kellan wants $5,000 to get engineering/consulting on finding a suitable space to construct a possible structure that would allow for those tests.
Other budget boosts involved miscellaneous items such as refuse services, vehicle maintenance, fuel and other routine items.
To get better at snow removal, Jack Brown and Kevin Hunt are approved to attend the American Association of Airport Executives, who offers a number of airport and operator training opportunities. Travel, lodging and per-diem expenses will not exceed $2,500.
The board approved to officially bring James Downes on as airport manager. Resolution 2022-01 formally demonstrates “OWAA’s authorization for Mr. James Downes to serve and administer OWAA.”
He would start serving as administrator at March 28, but the resolution wouldn’t be in full effect until April 8, as Kellan would still stay on to assist Downes as needed and bring him up to speed for those two weeks transition.
“I am still interested and excited, ready to go,” said Downes.
Already, he had a property lined up to move into in Oscoda.
In the transitional process to evict Oscoda Engine Services, the company left expensive engines in their facilities. The board deliberated collecting storage fees until someone moves them.
“Quite frankly, we’re preserving, we’re storing something that they are claiming is of value to them. So there is a reasonable fee,” said Attorney Rob Eppert.
Considering the fragility of the engines and the lost space to potential tenants, the board agreed to bill the respective parties until the engines are removed.