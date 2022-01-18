TAWAS CITY – An Oscoda woman accused of filicide – the deliberate act of killing his or her own child – has been found competent to stand trial on the charges of homicide and 1st-degree child abuse.
Iosco County 81st District Court Judge Christopher P. Martin found the defendant Justine Marie Johnson, 22, competent to stand trial after a competency hearing that took place on Jan. 11.
In September, Johnson was arrested and accused of murdering her infant daughter by stabbing her to death. During that October hearing, Johnson was ordered to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.
Johnson attended the Jan. 11 hearing via video conference from HeathSource Saginaw, where she is being lodged without bond. Her attorney, Nathan Tyler, told the court that Johnson’s competency evaluation had been completed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry, which does evaluations for the criminal justice system in the state.
“We don’t have any objections to the admissibility of that document for the sole purpose of the court determining competency,” said Tyler.
Next, Martin asked Iosco County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Mong if he had reviewed the document. Mong said he had.
“I have had an opportunity to review the report,” he told Martin. “I would ask this court that you find that the defendant competent (to stand trial) and schedule her for a preliminary examination,” he said.
A preliminary examination, in essence is a mini trial with
out a jury to show a judge that a criminal case has merit, and can be bound over to circuit court for a trial.
Martin said the court had received the document in early January.
“The report is quite thorough,” Martin said. “And the court finds that the defendant is capable of understanding the nature and the object of these proceedings.
He said the court found that from the evaluation document, that Johnson was “in fact competent to stand trail,” and the court needed to go into the next stage of the criminal process, which is the preliminary examination phase.
Martin said that he would also sign an order for Johnson to continue medication that was prescribed to her in the facility where she is lodged. After this ruling, Tyler requested two weeks before the examination be scheduled in court.
That court date was scheduled for Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. in Iosco County’s 81st District Court. Mong and Tyler both asked that a day be scheduled for the proceedings in case they take a long time, but Martin said he did not see the proceedings taking longer than a day.
Johnson had little to say during the hearing, other than thanking Martin after he told her that he hoped things would “continue to go well with your medication.”
As previously reported, Johnson is a suspect in the alleged Sept. 17, 2021 murder of her 3-year-old daughter by stabbing. Police allege that after she committed the act of murdering her daughter, Johnson left her daughter’s body in a trash bag before fleeing the scene of the Cedar Lake Road murder scene. A family member then found the child’s body hours later in the early morning hours.
During Johnson’s arraignment hearing that took place in late September, bond was denied by Martin who cited the very serious nature of the allegations against Johnson. During that hearing she was arraigned on the charges of homicide-felony murder and 1st-degree child abuse, both of which are punishable by life sentences in prison.
The arrest and charges came after Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) officers were dispatched to the residence, where Johnson sometimes lived, after one of Johnson’s family members allegedly found a child’s foot protruding from a trash bag inside the home.
Investigators said the foot belonged to Johnson’s daughter, who was allegedly found in the bag, wrapped in a quilt along with Johnson’s bloody clothing.
Witnesses later said Johnson was allegedly wearing the outfit found by investigators and had been doing drugs before the incident.
After the child was found, a family member immediately called 911, and police determined that the child had suffered from multiple stab wounds.
Officers allegedly found Johnson at about 9 a.m., walking the railroad tracks near Vaughn Trail in Oscoda Township. She was picked up and taken to the OTPD station for questioning in the incident.
Meanwhile, Oscoda officers and a Michigan State Police forensics lab set up an investigation of the murder scene at the Cedar Lake home to gather alleged evidence in the case. Their investigation, according to prosecutors, led to warrants for Johnson’s arrest on the murder and child abuse charges.