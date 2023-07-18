OSCODA – The Lake Theatre was the place to be on Thursday, July 13. Guests of the Under the Radar premiere were greeted in Hollywood award night style complete with red carpet, areas roped off with red rope and a VIP photo area.

Guests lined up to have their photos taken with local celebrities Scotty Parent, Kari Vanderheuel and DebDeb, Jackie and Lain MacKenzie, whose businesses are all featured in the July 13 episode of Under the Radar (UTR).

