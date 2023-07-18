OSCODA – The Lake Theatre was the place to be on Thursday, July 13. Guests of the Under the Radar premiere were greeted in Hollywood award night style complete with red carpet, areas roped off with red rope and a VIP photo area.
Guests lined up to have their photos taken with local celebrities Scotty Parent, Kari Vanderheuel and DebDeb, Jackie and Lain MacKenzie, whose businesses are all featured in the July 13 episode of Under the Radar (UTR).
Inside the theater guests received popcorn and soda, compliments of the Oscoda Area Visitors and Convention Bureau. A special VIP area was sectioned off for the local celebrities.
Guests were treated to several Bugs Bunny cartoons and UTR promotional videos before seeing the main event, the UTR episode featuring the Red Fork, Cedar Lake Grocery, To The Moon and Back and Lumberman’s Monument.
The episode, which everyone agreed was great, was followed by a special video message from Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman, co-founders of UTR. As the guests left the theater they were handed one of Scotty’s donuts.
Owner of the Lake Theatre Teresa Landino-Edelman was responsible for making the evening so memorable for the business owners and the community.
Locally the episode is available on Central Michigan University’s PBS station.