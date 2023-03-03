ANNUAL REPORT

ANNUAL REPORT – Gloria Brooks, far right, president of Develop Iosco (DI), presents to the Iosco County Board of Commissioners. Also pictured from, left, are DI board members Chris Martin, Julie Shellenbarger and Richard Castle.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

TAWAS CITY – Develop Iosco (DI) President Gloria Brooks attended the Feb. 15 meeting of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners to present the organization’s annual report. Fellow DI board members Chris Martin, Julie Shellenbarger and Richard Castle also attended the meeting.

Brooks started her presentation by addressing the difference between an Economic Development Organization (EDO) and an Economic Development Committee. The focus of an EDO, which DI is, is broader with a focus on projects that benefit the entire county.

