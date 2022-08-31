Large Gathering

LARGE GATHERING — Hangar 8 was big enough to fit all Kalitta employees and then some. Inset photo: The Kalitta race crew finish assembling the funny car by installing the body prior to the motor revving display. It was done in time to put a show on for employees.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

OSCODA — Just in time for the dog days of summer, Kalitta gave its employees a break for a day to throw an appreciation event.

They threw the party at Hangar 8, providing a meal, a show and giveaways.

