OSCODA – The Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus will again be hosting a multi-day job fair, with this year’s event set for Monday through Thursday, May 16-19.
ACC’s “Just Jobs Week” will be offered from 9-11 a.m. on each of these days, providing in-person interviewing opportunities with multiple employers.
While there is still a chance for businesses to add their names to the list, those who have confirmed their participation in the 2022 event, as of press time, are Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency, MediLodge of Tawas City, Oscoda Township, Kalitta Air, Phoenix Composite Solutions, AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority, Janis Tire & Auto, Trillium Staffing, and Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce and Employment Services, Inc.
Some of the companies/employers will be on site for a specific day only, and others will be available for two or more days during Just Jobs Week. To find out which days, or to check in and see whether additional businesses have signed up to participate, visit the ACC Oscoda Campus Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ACCOscodaCampus.
The school is located at 5800 Skeel Ave., and more information is also available by calling campus staff at 358-7295.
Organizers point out that if you need a job or are looking to change lanes, this is an opportunity that you don’t want to miss.