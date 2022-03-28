OSCODA — On Friday, March 25, the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) met for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
There, they talked about routine business surrounding paying the bills and some projects in the works, including advancements on the taxiway projects and a report on financial activities.
First order of business was the review of bank statements and financial transactions during the month of February 2022. In total, everything cost $146,136. $5,000 went to wages for workers that helped move jet engines and other equipment out of buildings now leased to USA jet.
On the other hand, a cool $92,716 came in from USA Jet’s pre-payment of six-month’s rent.
The OWAA then discussed their participation in Iosco County’s Hazard Mitigation Advisory Committee (HMAC). The Council received a memo from the HMAC, stating FEMA requires all municipalities participate and identify mitigation projects that would benefit their unique needs and required resources in the event of a disaster.
Jack Brown has been to the monthly meetings and said the airport should seriously consider contingency plans for any and all possible disasters.
We need to be talking about this right now if we’re moving forward with this,” said Brown. “This is a really slow wheel.”
Brown said it may take upwards to about two years to develop a plan with the rest of the county and FEMA to get something that works. Afterwards, they will need to resubmit a plan every five years to stay in good graces with FEMA.
If they participate, they will become eligible for FEMA mitigation funding as long as the “local governing body passes a resolution adopting the Iosco County Hazard Mitigation Plan.”
He then talked about how the airport would need to work more closely with the Fire Department if they were to get a concrete disaster plan sorted out.
“The Fire Department has developed books of play over Oscoda Plastics and with Kalitta. That’s what we gotta do with the airport.”
Even though the board had plans to talk about repaving taxiways A, B and C, Airport Manager Gary Kelan asked to table the issue last minute to talk about the project at a later date.
As of now, the Airport authority is looking at six bids from different environmental service consultants to look into possible PFAS contamination in the taxiways asphalt and surrounding soil. There is currently no data on the PFAS content in these taxiways, so the board would like to know what’s in the ground before beginning work on them.
Phoenix Composite Solutions requested an expansion of their lot into the lot that formerly housed building no. 5006.
If approved, the plan would be to build a 5-15 thousand square foot addition to install an anodize line for 15 foot tall turbine engine fans.
The proposal also included acquiring Space Street on the West side of building no. 5008, which requires special permission from the Iosco County Road Commission to close and vacate a public street.
The board approved the measure and are moving forward with demolishing the road and getting construction set up.
For the week, Kellan requested the board skip discussing the lease default on Oscoda Engine Services (OES) and move the discussion to the next meeting. In the meeting packet, they mentioned OES is requesting their property back and the airport is developing a ‘Consent to Access and Equipment Removal’ contract. Other than that, there was nothing to talk about on the issue.
For the OWAA’s Local Development Finance Authority, Kellan Reported their tax increment capture is $18,580. The LDFA requires they have at least two public information meetings per year. The next one is slated for April 19. (See ad for event in this edition.)
Finally, the OWAA would like to dispel the rumors that a tree-clearing project along the fence line on Rhea does not mean expansion for new developments in the space program. They are only clearing trees to maintain the fence and there are no plans to build there for any purpose.