OSCODA — The first budget work session for Oscoda Township took place at the Robert J. Parks Library on Monday, Sept. 26 and addressed the budgets for Old Orchard Park, Zoning, the Robert J. Parks Library, the Assessor, and the Department of Public Works. Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire was not able to attend due to staff illness and water bills being mailed out. Trustees Bill Palmer and Jeremy Spencer also did not attend.

The meeting began with an update from Superintendent Tammy Kline who reported that the cost sharing and water budgets were still being developed.

Tags

Trending Food Videos