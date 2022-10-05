OSCODA — The first budget work session for Oscoda Township took place at the Robert J. Parks Library on Monday, Sept. 26 and addressed the budgets for Old Orchard Park, Zoning, the Robert J. Parks Library, the Assessor, and the Department of Public Works. Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire was not able to attend due to staff illness and water bills being mailed out. Trustees Bill Palmer and Jeremy Spencer also did not attend.
The meeting began with an update from Superintendent Tammy Kline who reported that the cost sharing and water budgets were still being developed.
“Other than that, we are looking pretty good so far,” Kline reported.
Parks and Recreation Director Al Apsitis, gave an update on how the summer went at Old Orchard Park.
“It’s been good actually. The reservation system seems to be doing really well. It needs to be a little better, we need to put more information on it,” Apsitis reported.
Apsitis said he would like to be able to have photographs of the sites on the reservation site. He also said there were too many options on some of the dropdown boxes which caused some confusion.
“We were full, we were busy,” Apsitis added.
The first lottery draw for reservations for next year took place last week and a second lottery draw was taking place this week. Apsitis explained that the lottery is first come/first served and that it is available to everyone.
“Everyone should have the same right,” Apsitis concluded. According to Apsitis, Consumers Energy required the lottery 13-14 years ago because people were treating the campsites as their own. He said that campers were building things on the sites and digging holes and that Consumers “didn’t dig that”.
The capital improvement plan for Old Orchard Park includes a new bathhouse and electrical upgrades. Apsitis explained that he wants to create more camping sites but in order to do so he needs additional bathhouse facilities. A new bathhouse will accommodate an additional 25 camping sites. The toilet side of the bathhouse would also be available for use in the winter for those using the sledding hill.
Apsitis said that the new bathhouse would be made of indestructible materials using stainless steel for the sinks and mirrors due to the amount of damage that is currently being caused to restrooms. He reported that the outhouse gets destroyed every year.
Apsitis is also looking at making some changes to where the dump stations and dumpsters are located.
“The park is not designed to be as busy as it is,” he told trustees. “On a given weekend we have 5,000-7,000 people.
Apsitis said he has a goal of bringing in $1 million in revenue. He discussed raising the rates for 2023. Trustees asked if he had looked at the rates of other local campgrounds.
Trustee Tim Cummings referred to the park as a profit center for the township.
“I honestly believe we are asking you to pull off a miracle every year. Our overhead is not labor. We’ve been rather cheap about it,” Cummings commented.
Apsitis wants to purchase 20 unisex bicycles to rent for use on the bike path and in the park. He reported that 70% of the people who use the park really want the bike path. The bikes would be simple, single speed cruisers and would generate revenue for the park.
Apsitis addressed the pay increase for seasonal workers to $16 during the summer.
“I appreciate what you did. However, it created some problems. People who have been there for years are making the same as a new person who doesn’t know anything.” Apsitis told trustees.
Apsitis asked that he have the option to pay up to $16 per hour rather than pay everyone, regardless of skill level and experience, the same pay.
“I made it $16 to make it sweeter for people to come here. We didn’t know it was going to upset people. It’s kind of frustrating that we’ve gone all summer without knowing. It makes us look tardy,” commented Cummings. As previously reported, Cummings had made the motion to pay seasonal employees $16 per hour since local businesses were paying $15 per hour.
Richards commented that there had been discussion about how current employees would feel about the increase at the board meeting where the decision to raise the hourly rate was made.
“It really didn’t open the door. People just don’t want to work. I don’t get it,” added Trustee Steve Wusterbarth.
Apsitis reported reaching out to all of the local high schools in February and March but not receiving any new applicants for positions at the park.
“I thought we’d get a ton of kids. We got two applications, one was underage,” he added.
Richards asked about offering internships. Apsitis said interns would need to be paid and would need to have housing. He reported living in an old camper when he did his internships. Apsitis said the park has campers for sale all of the time but he would need to be able to move on a purchase quickly because they move fast.
Richards asked about improvements to Foote Site Park. Township Engineer Rick Freeman is looking for grants to purchase playground equipment. Apsitis reported that the equipment will cost approximately $150,000.
“A lot of people use the beach too,” he added. Apsitis said the swimming area needed to be roped off because boaters were getting too close to the swimming area. Michigan boating law requires that boats stay 100 feet from the swimming area but boaters are not adhering to the distance.
Richards said she knew a number of people who had their boat damaged at the launch and suggested adding bumpers and buoys so that boats don’t get damaged.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette presented her budget to the trustees.
“We’re going through and rezoning all of the districts. We are using form-based code that allows for more mixed use,” Vallette reported.
“Thank you, I think you are doing a fabulous job,” Wusterbarth told Vallette.
Wusterbarth asked Vallette to report on the number of permits applied for and approved on a regular basis. He added that he thought the Zoning Officer, included in the police budget, should be a full-time position.
“Thank you, I don’t get the calls I used to about Zoning not being available,” Richards told Vallette. Cummings asked Vallette if she was doing ride-alongs, which he said the previous Zoning Director did, which took them out of the office. Vallette responded no.
“Some people get a little hostile. If we also make the person a police officer people are less inclined to go after them. We’ve had issues. A police officer was recently bit by a dog,” Kline added.
Department of Public Works Director Bill Hamlin was up next. Hamlin discussed the damage being done to boat launches as a result of power loading. Trustee Tim Cummings referred to the power loading as “irresponsible”. Supervisor Ann Richards responded that boats are so large now that they don’t have a crank. Hamlin said it was an intense process building the launch and it would not be an easy fix.
Hamlin reported that the bucket truck was being sold by the airport. The truck had been shared by the township and the airport but apparently there is no documentation of the co-ownership. Kline reported that the truck would be going up for auction and therefore would no longer be available for township use.
Richards asked about the streetlight in front of McDonald’s that a drunk driver had it. Clerk Josh Sutton reported that it was on back order. The same style light is not available so the township is seeking one that will blend in with the others.
Hamlin also described the challenges he was having hiring seasonal workers.
“We don’t get applications. We used to have four inches of application. We got a few people,” Hamline reported in regards to when the hourly wage was raised to $16.
“Do you need to be hiring people?” Cummings asked.
Hamlin responded that he needed more seasonal help. He said the parks were being used more, especially by young people.
“They kept up very well this year. I didn’t receive any complaints,” Cummings commented.
Richards said she would like to talk about hiring a service to clean the restrooms at Oscoda Beach Park where concerts and other events are held in the evening during the summer. She said she would like to “hold someone’s feet to the fire.”
Hamlin reported that he had to put six sinks in the bathroom this year at Oscoda Beach Park. Paper towel dispensers and soap dispensers are torn off the walls every day.
Kline said that “bags and bags” of garbage are removed from the parks every day.
“Thank you for everything you do,” Wusterbarth told Hamlin.
“We want to make sure you have everything you need,” Cummings added.
Kline reported that the library budget was going to be the same. Library Manager Robin Savage did not ask for any capital improvements in her budget. Kline reported that Savage was doing a great job with programming and that a lot more people were coming to the library. Sutton added that he had gotten a lot of positive feedback about the library.
Kline said the assessor budget is dependent on the decision the board makes on the proposed contract. At the regular board meeting on Monday night the board voted to postpone making a decision on the assessor contract.
The work session agenda included a discussion of the lagoon but ended early when quorum was lost at 10:25 when Cummings had to leave.