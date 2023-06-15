OSCODA – Although the units rented by customers were not impacted, a recent fire at AuSable Cozy Cabins destroyed three other structures on the property, and has temporarily put business on hold.
However, Regina Denise Davis, who co-owns the property with Henry Vernon Lott II, intends to reopen the cabins by July 1.
According to Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD) Chief Allan MacGregor, firefighters were dispatched to the property – located in the 4000 block of West M-65 – shortly after 7 p.m. on May 30, for a structure fire.
The call was placed by the owners, and MacGregor advised that the incident began when an electric cooking stove caught fire in the kitchen of the home, which is situated on the same land as the cabins.
The blaze began spreading through the kitchen of the two-story residence where the owners lived, before proceeding to move to both the adjacent garage on the property and a store, destroying all three structures in the process.
MacGregor said that the cabins, however, remained intact.
He added that no other nearby homes or buildings were affected – but it was a close call. Given that nearly two acres of land ended up burning, and considering the extremely dry weather conditions at that time, other structures easily could have been damaged during the incident.
MacGregor said that assistance was provided by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), which helped put out the flames in the residence and the nearby woodland, where the fire had also spread. A chinook helicopter out of Gaylord, which was on standby in the event of any forest fires, was brought in by the USFS to help suppress the blaze.
The OTFD, which spent more than four hours on the scene, also received assistance from the Plainfield Township Fire Department. Water was brought in by the South Branch and Curtisville fire departments, as well; the East Tawas Fire Department manned the OTFD station while Oscoda firefighters were at the cabin property; and personnel from the Michigan State Police and Iosco County EMS were also on scene.
MacGregor stated that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
According to Davis, the site dates all the way back to the early 1900s, with the house being built sometime in the 1950s.
Davis says the fire scene was chaos; she attempted to salvage equipment from around the site but was pulled away by worried family members as flames from the fire proceeded to generate so much heat that they melted the door of a porta-potty which was on the other side of the highway.
Davis maintains that the biggest loss is the store, which many frequented for the tasty food she has served up over the years.
She said that she is hoping to have a small shack built, in which she can resume this tradition, and plans to talk to local Amish in hopes of making that happen.
As for the house, she hopes to have a smaller scale home built in its stead eventually; for the time being, she and her husband have made do in one of the cabins.
“This is a good community. Everybody’s trying to pull together with me,” Davis expressed. “I’m here to serve them also. There have been some that have needed help, people that have had nowhere to go, we’d put them up in a cabin. We try to help where we can and give back to the community.”
It’s clear that these contributions haven’t gone unnoticed, as the community has shown continued support amidst the family’s loss. Following the fire, Purple Dragon Studio scheduled a kickboxing workshop for June 10, the proceeds of which will go to AuSable Cozy Cabins.
Davis says that she also recently received a call from a generous individual who is going to remove the debris from the site pro bono – a significant boon after Davis had received financially overwhelming quotes from other sources.
She adds that she has an electrician coming soon to restore electricity to the cabins, and plans to re-open by July 1. Although there is much to do between now and then, Davis remains hopeful that through perseverance and the support of her community, Cozy Cabins will rise from the ashes and continue to serve the community as it has for many years.
“I’m a big believer in miracles. I believe in the power of prayer,” Davis says. “This place is a landmark for the community and the county. We want to get it back.”
For anyone wishing to lend a hand, a GoFundMe has been created where donations may be sent by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/ausable-cozy-cabins?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
Davis also encourages those looking to show support to stop by any time, as she is usually on site and appreciates all of those who have reached out.