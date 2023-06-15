TOTAL LOSS

TOTAL LOSS – Three structures on the AuSable Cozy Cabins property – a garage, a store and a two-story home – were deemed a total loss last month after an electric cooking stove caught fire in the kitchen of the home, and proceeded to spread to the other buildings. All of the cabins, however, remained intact and the owners hope to reopen by July 1.

 Photo by Casey Young

OSCODA – Although the units rented by customers were not impacted, a recent fire at AuSable Cozy Cabins destroyed three other structures on the property, and has temporarily put business on hold.

However, Regina Denise Davis, who co-owns the property with Henry Vernon Lott II, intends to reopen the cabins by July 1.

