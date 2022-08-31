INTERNET

INTERNET — Develop Iosco President Gloria Brooks presents at the Iosco County Board of Commissioners on developing better internet access in Iosco County.

 Photo by Jason Ogden

TAWAS CITY — Iosco County Board of Commission members unanimously voted to hire project consulting services in an effort to generate a rural broadband public private partnership request for proposals (RFP), in an ongoing effort to attract broadband internet services to Iosco County.

The consulting services, DCS Technology Design LLC is at a cost of $45,000, to facilitate the project, which could lead to the county getting federal grant funding to develop internet infrastructure — specifically fiber optic links to homes and businesses — in the county.

