OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Nov. 28, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed two resolutions increasing water and sewer rates for the 2023 calendar year.

Resolution 2022-36 increases the sewer rate from $25.27 per month to $25.78 per month, and the commodity charge from $5.15 per thousand gallons to $5.25 per thousand gallons. The increase goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.

