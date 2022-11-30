OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Nov. 28, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed two resolutions increasing water and sewer rates for the 2023 calendar year.
Resolution 2022-36 increases the sewer rate from $25.27 per month to $25.78 per month, and the commodity charge from $5.15 per thousand gallons to $5.25 per thousand gallons. The increase goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
Resolution 2022-37 increases the ready to serve water charge from $14.45 per month to $14.96 per month, and the commodity charge will increase from $.574 per hundred gallons to $.594 per hundred gallons. The increase goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. Motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.
Trustee Tim Cummings did not attend the board meeting.
The board also took the following actions:
- Approved the Shared Service Agreement with AuSable Township. Motion by Palmer, support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
- Accepted with regrets the resignation of Deputy Treasurer Vicki Helmick whose last day will be Dec. 26. Motion by Supervisor Ann Richards, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
- Unanimously approved appointing Jane Hackborn as the Deputy Treasurer. Hackborn left the position last year. McGuire advocated for Hackborn to be brought back at a Step 9 with a pay rate of $19.38 per hour and three weeks of vacation. According to Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, Hackborn has completed a three-year training program with the Michigan Municipal Treasurers Institute to add to her 30 years of experience. Motion by Palmer, support from Richards. Hackborn will be starting after the Christmas holiday.
- Approved payment to ROWE Professional Services in the amount of $71,238.75 for several invoices for work related to water system improvements, pump station improvements and the Iosco Exploration Trail.
- Approved the third pay request from Katterman Trucking for work on the Phase 3 water main project in the amount of $574,393.50, leaving a total of $447,854.50 remaining on this project. Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
- Approved payment to Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for the third pay request in the amount of $84,091.50, for work on the Phase V water main project leaving a total of $1,329,584.30 remaining on this project. Motion by Sutton, support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
- Wrote off $268.93 in bad debt from a utility bill that was not paid. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Richards, passed unanimously.
- Decided to hold off on making decisions about the remaining unpaid utility bills. The board asked Kline to research the ownership of properties where utility bills weren’t paid before making a decision about what to do about unpaid bills. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of two identical, separate, sets of septic pumps and controls for each of the two older bathhouse facilities located at Old Orchard Park. According to Gary Scott, head of maintenance at Old Orchard Park (OOP), the current equipment was installed in the early 1970s, and is in “disrepair, antiquated, and obsolete”. The new equipment will be purchased from Milan Supply Company in Mt. Pleasant at a cost of up to $6,672.05. The funds will come out of the 2022 OOP Capital Improvement Plan funding. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton. Scott said the amount would be less because the invoice included sales tax, that the township does not pay.
- Unanimously approved submitting the City, Village, and Township Revenue Sharing and County Incentive Program Certification documentation prior to the Dec. 1 deadline. Motion by Palmer, support from McGuire.
- Removed from the agenda a request from Gaylynn Brenoel to hold cardio drumming classes at the Oscoda Band Shell during the summer of 2023. If approved, classes will take place on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. from June 13 to Oct. 19. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Sutton to remove from the agenda, passed unanimously. The board indicated that Kline could approve the request that it did not require board approval.