OSCODA — PFAS (perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances) and PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) have been lurking in manholes on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base for several decades. The PFAS and PFOS were found through testing required by the State of Michigan to locate ongoing sources of contamination into the wastewater treatment plant.

Testing was conducted by Fleis & VendenBrink Engineering (F&V), the utility operator for the township. The information was provided to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees during a presentation by Elaine Venema, a Project Manager with F&V, at their regular Sept. 12 meeting. Catherine Winn, Regional Manager with F&V, was on hand to provide additional information.

