OSCODA — PFAS (perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances) and PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) have been lurking in manholes on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base for several decades. The PFAS and PFOS were found through testing required by the State of Michigan to locate ongoing sources of contamination into the wastewater treatment plant.
Testing was conducted by Fleis & VendenBrink Engineering (F&V), the utility operator for the township. The information was provided to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees during a presentation by Elaine Venema, a Project Manager with F&V, at their regular Sept. 12 meeting. Catherine Winn, Regional Manager with F&V, was on hand to provide additional information.
According to Venema, EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) found elevated levels of PFOS, the “one that is of most concern to humans and aquatic life” in 2018. In 2019, EGLE sent a compliance letter to the township stating that they wanted the township to take additional steps to determine if there were new sources of contamination or if the contamination was legacy, from activity on the former base. A monitoring plan was developed with ongoing testing and ongoing reporting.
In April 2019, the township began doing monthly influent and effluent testing of the wastewater treatment plant as well as testing the sludge in the lagoon. Venema reported that the wastewater treatment plant sits at the area of highest contamination on the former base. A presentation slide with testing conducted in 2021 showed similar results.
To determine ongoing sources of contamination F&V sent a survey to businesses on the former base to determine what chemicals they have on site and what materials they were discharging into the wastewater. F&V found two businesses that could potentially be contributing to the contamination of the wastewater, Kalitta Air and Cooper Standard. Samples were collected from both sites. Cooper Standard did not have any PFAS in their discharge. Kalitta has multiple discharge areas, one of the samples taken had detectable levels of PFAS which led to further testing. Results of the surveys were included in the board meeting packet available on the township’s website.
Sampling then reached beyond the former base to determine if there were other sources of contamination. Samples were collected from AuSable Township’s industrial and residential areas and other areas in Oscoda Township during 2021 during different times of the year to get a good representation during different weather and groundwater conditions.
PFOS was found at Pump Station 16 at a concentration of 456 parts per trillion. There were also detectable levels found in other samples. AuSable Township’s lift station had a concentration of 98.6 parts per trillion. Areas of infiltration were found near the lake.
During their search for ongoing contamination F&V found sludge sitting in two manholes on the base. The manhole between Hanger 7 and the old containment pond for AFFF (Aqueous Film Forming Foam) the foam used to put out fires and conduct training on the former base. Venema reported that the shallow manhole (two feet deep) is full of black sludge with a concentration PFOS of 37,900 parts per trillion, 14,200 parts per trillion of oil and grease and a number of other compounds. Venema said the contaminants were indicative of the sludge being “first generation AFFF” due to the compounds found in the samples. As previously reported, an “acceptable” level of PFAS is 12 parts per trillion.
While there is not currently a lot of flow from the manhole, Venema thinks there isn’t any new flow, however, she thinks that the contaminant might be slowly seeping towards the wastewater treatment plant. Venema says the old sludgy material needs to be removed. Another manhole had a concentration of 12,300 parts per trillion. After this information was submitted to EGLE they requested additional sampling. A third manhole had concentration of 204,000 per trillion. Venema surmised that the material from the manholes is slowly making its way into the wastewater treatment system but is getting diluted as it mixes with other materials in the system.
F&V has prioritized the manholes for remediation, although PFAS was found in lower concentrations in other locations. F&V completed a signature plot, a pie chart that graphs the concentration of PFOS and PFAS. The plot shows that the materials, those that comprise legacy First Generation AFFF, used by the Air Force.
Venema reported that F&V has put out a call for quotes from environmental cleanout firms to clean the manholes, jet it out and bring it out of the system. They want the water to be removed, rather than flushed through the system. Venema said that PFAS likes to stick to things so the flushing may need to be done multiple times. F&V also wants to cap the unused manhole. Additional sampling would be done after the work is completed. Venema was hoping to have the quotes for the meeting, but didn’t have them as of Monday night.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards asked about who was going to pay for the removal. She said that there is an Air Force team on site at this time who she thinks would be willing to jump on it and remove it, not at the township’s cost.
Venema said that F&V had a Zoom call with EGLE about having the Air Force pay for it but that they wanted to get numbers first.
“What are the odds they are not going to want to get their own numbers?” Richards asked.
“They have an office right in town so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get them,” Richards concluded.
“Is capping the best choice?” Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked. “Or should it be torn out? It might not behoove us to leave it down there and cross our fingers,” Spencer added.
“Capping it would be more cost effective,” Venema responded.
Spencer suggested tearing everything out.
“That way it is not hidden in the ground waiting for some future generation,” Spencer added.
“That can be done,” Venema responded.
“Anything within the fence line is supposedly legacy,” Richards added. She asked if F&V had looped in the Air Force.
“It’s been the board’s ongoing concern that EGLE keeps making us jump through hoops that cost us more money when really within the fence line the Air Force has said they will take care of it. I guess I don’t want to see us jumping through more hoops that EGLE is telling us to jump through and racking up more bills if we can bring the Air Force in right now,” Richards said.
Winn said that the information was being provided to the township since F&V works for the township. She added that F&V did not have the contacts or leverage that the township has but is willing to share the information.
Richards expressed concern that the process was being delayed by not giving the information to the Air Force simultaneously.
“Thank you for lifting up the manhole covers and looking with your eyes. It seems it should have been done a long time ago,” Spencer told Venema.
“I know you mentioned EGLE a couple of times, do they accept your numbers?” Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked. Winn responded that they were.
However, according to Winn, F&V has been having a hard time finding an environmental firm to do the work. The firms need to find an avenue and place to dispose of the PFAS.
“No one wants to take it,” Winn added.
Winn said the landfills are also now being regulated so it will be difficult and costly to dispose of the PFAS.
Trustee Bill Palmer asked about putting cleanup of the manholes on the wish list the township is developing for EGLE through Beth Place. Venema said that F&V had a meeting a couple of months ago with EGLE and the Air Force.
Palmer referred to the Air Force as “slippery” in their response. Winn agreed.
Palmer asked about F&V’s billing to the township. Winn said the majority of F&V’s costs are the actual testing.