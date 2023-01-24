SCOTT IZZO

ADVOCATES FOR SMOKE FREE PARKS – Scott Izzo, community health director/epidemiologist with District Health Department No.2, presents to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

AuSABLE Twp. – Scott Izzo, community health director/epidemiologist with District Health Department No. 2, presented to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees on the benefits of having smoke free parks at its regular Jan. 17 meeting. Izzo said that 80% of Michiganders do not use tobacco.

According to Izzo’s presentation, commercial tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death and disease. Izzo distinguished between commercial tobacco use versus tobacco use for religious or ceremonial purposes. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, secondhand smoke is a health hazard with no safe level of exposure.

