AuSABLE Twp. – Scott Izzo, community health director/epidemiologist with District Health Department No. 2, presented to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees on the benefits of having smoke free parks at its regular Jan. 17 meeting. Izzo said that 80% of Michiganders do not use tobacco.
According to Izzo’s presentation, commercial tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death and disease. Izzo distinguished between commercial tobacco use versus tobacco use for religious or ceremonial purposes. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, secondhand smoke is a health hazard with no safe level of exposure.
Although some consumers mistakenly believe that smokeless tobacco or e-cigarettes are a safer alternative, according to Izzo, they are not. Smokeless tobacco causes significant death and disease. E-cigarette aerosol has been found to contain nicotine, heavy metals and a variety of chemicals that are known carcinogens.
Izzo made an argument for having tobacco free parks based on the inherent dangers of secondhand smoke, as well as the pollution and danger caused by cigarette butts and e-cigarettes. Secondhand smoke can impact others up to 25 feet away even in the outdoors. Secondhand smoke is especially dangerous for children and can cause more frequent and severe asthma attacks, ear infections, and other upper respiratory symptoms and infections.
Cigarette butts are the most littered item in the U.S., according to the presentation. In the U.S. alone, 175 million pounds of cigarette butts are discarded every year. On average it takes 15 years for a filter to decompose. Nicotine found in cigarettes and e-cigarettes is considered hazardous waste and can be toxic to both humans and animals. Every year thousands of children are poisoned by ingesting cigarettes, cigarette butts or other tobacco products. Ingestion can lead to vomiting, nausea and a host of other physical symptoms.
Improper disposal of tobacco and nicotine products can harm wildlife, cause fires and the products can enter the water supply. According to Izzo, townships have the authority under state law to adopt ordinances and regulations related to using tobacco products outdoors.
“Neither federal nor state law prohibits local governments from regulating commercial tobacco use outdoors,” state the frequently asked questions (FAQs) Izzo provided. The FAQs also provide information about the various policies townships can enact to regulate commercial tobacco use in outdoor areas.
“There is no Constitutional right to smoke or use commercial tobacco products,” Izzo said. Izzo provided the township with model policy language and other resources the township could use. Superintendent Eric Strayer said he will be bringing the issue of smoke-free parks to the township board at its first February meeting.
Izzo also discussed how tobacco-free policies impact the number of youth who use tobacco. According to research, tobacco-free policies reduce the number of youth who begin using commercial tobacco because not using tobacco is established as a community norm.