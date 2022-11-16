OSCODA — A group of individuals met on Veterans Day at the Northeast Veterans Memorial Park in Oscoda to honor area veterans, as well as veterans who have volunteered for the credit union.
Two plaques, one for East Tawas resident Thomas Thompson, and a second for Mikado resident Gary Vick — both volunteers for the Northland Area Credit Union board — were unveiled on the park’s Pentagon Service Monument.
Tammy Hermansen, a marketing director for the credit union, said that both men were area veterans and that in a tradition of doing things for area veterans every year, they decided to have two plaques engraved and added to the monument to honor the men’s service to the United States.
Additionally, she said that this year there were two veterans dinners that were served, during two different shifts, for veterans who were employed at Kalitta Air in Oscoda.
Hermansen said it was important for the credit union to honor veterans because it was created by veterans when the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base was operational.
“Northland (then called the Wurtsmith Credit Union) was created at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in 1957,” Hermansen said. “It was USAF men and women who organized the credit union. So the military is our legacy, and it’s important to us to honor our area veterans.”
The plaque unveiling took place during a small ceremony held at the park, with park Co-Organizer Rosemary Nentwig giving a short talk before the plaques were uncovered.
She thanked Northland for all the support that they have given the park, which resides at the old “main gate” of the base and has been growing over the decades to honor area veterans.
“[If it wasn’t for] all the support that you’ve given us over the years, our park wouldn’t be where it is today, we’re especially proud,” she said. “So I want to thank you veterans for your service; we appreciate all of our veterans who are out here today, thank you so much!”
Gary Vick, who was a chief master sergeant in the air force from 1965 to 1986, actually was stationed at Wurtsmith. He said it was overwhelming to be honored for his military service and said that the old “base” looks a lot different than it did in his time at Wurtsmith in the 1980s.
Vick worked in the headquarters building, which is now the Oscoda Alpena Community College campus building, and said he is heartened by the addition of the park. He said the community has really done a lot with the former base since it was closed in 1993.
“It’s been 30 years since they closed the base,” he said. “And it’s really surprising what’s gone on at this base during that time frame. I’ve gone to other bases that have closed in the country.”
Vick said he started his military career as a combat engineer in Vietnam, but ended it working in administration as a financial officer when he retired.
Thomas Thompson was an Army intelligence analyst serving four years in the Army from 1965 to 1968, some of which were working intelligence in South Korea during the Vietnam War The remainder of his time he served he worked in intelligence in Washington, D.C.
He was drafted into the army during the war but enlisted so that he could decide what he wished to do in his army career. He said that having a plaque honoring his service on the monument was special to him.
“I’m happy to be on here,” he said. “These people are just like family to me.”