OSCODA — Oscoda High School’s (OHS) Class of 2022 seniors, 57 students in total, participated in a commencement ceremony held Sunday in the Oscoda High School gymnasium, with family, friends and other members of the community.
Additionally, awards were presented to five OHS alumni who were inducted into the Oscoda High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
This year’s graduating class included Co-Valedictorians Rhea Amrich and Madison Checks, as well as Salutatorian Andrew Benton.
Starting out commencement activities the Class of 2022 was presented to the community and seated in the gymnasium during the processional, with the Oscoda High School band performing the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” music, under the direction of teacher Karen Lopez.
OHS Principal Rebecca Brooks, who is in her first year in the position after being a teacher in the district, presented the Oscoda Area Schools Board of Education and said a few words to the graduating seniors about their time at OHS. She told students, many of which she had during her tenure as a second grade teacher for Oscoda Schools, that she has been constantly learning in her first year as principal.
She said students would continue to learn as graduates in their adults lives.
“No matter how young or old you are you will constantly be learning,” she told students. “You will make mistakes; learn from them.”
Next, Mary Reitler, a member of the Distinguished Alumni Committee, as well as the board of education, presented information on the inductees for the Alumni Hall of Fame.
Those inducted this year included:
- Cristina J. (Burdett), a marketing manager for Schwan’s, and a member of the Class of 1993. During her time since graduation she has been highly involved in business, as well as a volunteer in her church and the BSA.
- Teresa A. (Fraser) McKay, a member of the class of 1978 and a retired director with the Department of Defense Finance and Accounting Service. During her career she has traveled the globe working for the Department of Defense.
- Local luminary William (Bill) Parsons, Sr., a graduate of the Class of 1960, who among other things in the community was a noted businessman, volunteer with the fire department, organizer and supporter of the AuSable River International Canoe Marathon, and was involved in other philanthropic activities.
- Lt. Col. Andrew R. Smith USAF, Ret., the valedictorian of the class of 1996. Smith, a highly skilled military pilot with six deployments, is now an airline pilot for Delta Air.
- Michael (Mike) A. Taubitz, a senior advisor for FDR Safety, LLC, and a graduate of the Class of 1965. He went to the General Motors Institute after graduation, now known as Kettering University, and worked at GM for 43 years, with expertise in workplace safety and health concerns.
After the introduction of the hall of fame, Amrich and Checks gave their valedictorian speeches. Amrich told her class that although they may leave Oscoda, they will always be Oscoda Owls. Checks told her class that they should reflect on their last days of schools, and said that the Class of 2022 was a unique class that had to deal with struggles, like quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning, and other issues the students have had to contend with over the course of the pandemic.
Among other speakers at commencement was Dr. James Kent, a co-advisor of the OHS Interact Club, and a speech by Salutatorian Benton.
Following the speeches, the presentation of diplomas to the class took place with Oscoda Area Schools Board President Tony Ommani and Vice President Dr. Donald Ellis, III giving the graduates their diplomas.
The class of 2022 elected to make their class color purple and their class flower the sunflower. The class song was “I lived” by One Republic.
“We didn’t realize we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun,” was the class motto from children’s cartoon character Winnie the Pooh.