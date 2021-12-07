AUSABLE TWP. – Six Huron Sands condominium owners came out Monday night to oppose the proposed increases to AuSable Township sewer rates. The attendees at the regular Dec. 6 meeting of the board of trustees included year-round residents as well as owners who make AuSable their second home.
The condominium owners were opposing an amendment to Ordinance 83 increasing ready to serve and consumption sewer rates. The across-the-board three percent increase will impact all township sewer customers.
Barb Gabriel said she had spoken to the township staff on a number of occasions and had been given a variety of reasons why her water bill was so high. “What am I getting for it?”, she asked. “Is there a cap, is it going to continue to go up?” she added.
Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau responded that there is a cap by ordinance. He added “Oscoda Township sets the rate on how much we pay.” Beliveau reported that Oscoda Township’s engineer had reported to AuSable that the township was being charged too much. He added that the townships have monthly meetings where they continue to argue about the amount being charged to AuSable.
Gabriel presented that the 75 owners at Huron Sands were paying over $90,000 per year for water and sewer. She also reported that when she purchased her unit at Huron Sands 10 years ago, she was paying $30 per month. Gabriel, who owns two units at Huron Sands, currently pays over $100 per unit for water and sewer. She added that some of the owners were on fixed incomes.
Terri Walker asked what had happened to the plans for AuSable Township to have its own lagoon. “It was agreed upon that you had a place for the lagoon, had a grant, and then something happened,” she added. Beliveau explained that the township was provided with guidance from the USDA to only apply for the sewer extension funding. He added that the sewer project was considered a priority given the high water levels, flooding and the need to pump septic tanks.
Beliveau also questioned the benefits of the township having its own lagoon system. “A lagoon system is very expensive.” He added that the Oscoda Township system is not at capacity and questioned the value of having two systems so close in proximity.
Both Gabriel and Walker asked “what can we do?” Gabriel suggested contacting Attorney General Dana Nessel who had made price gouging illegal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beliveau responded “we know it’s not illegal” but added “by all means pursue it.” Those in attendance were also encouraged to attend the Oscoda Township Board meetings.
Gabriel asked how long the townships had been discussing the cost structure. Beliveau said the townships have been talking for a total of five years and that in the past three years the cost had “spun out of control”.
Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis reported that everyone in the community is getting charged the ready to serve fee. “The sewer extension is doubling our number of customers, the expansion should help mitigate the costs.” She explained that the ready to serve splits off the cost of the system and added “we can’t operate in the red”.
Beliveau ended the discussion by telling the Huron Sands owners “we’re sorry you’re dealing with the situation”.
According to Superintendent Eric Strayer the township currently has 226 sewer customers.
The monthly water and sewer bills that Huron Sands owners pay also exceed the monthly HOA (Home Owners Association) fee of $100 that owners pay that includes all outdoor maintenance of the buildings and grounds.
According to the amendment to the ordinance, customers who have a ¾ inch water meter will see an increase from $59.23 to $61.01, the increase for one-inch meters will be from $148.87 to $152.51, 1 ¼ -1 ½ inch from $296.15 to $305.03, two inch from $473.95 to $488.07, three inch from $888.47 to $915.12 and six inch from $3,552.83 to $3,659.41. In addition, a charge of $5.93 per 1000 gallons will be charged from the first gallon of monthly consumption. If implemented, the rate increase will become effective Feb. 1, 2022.
As reported previously, according to Strayer, the increase is due to the increased rate that Oscoda Township charges AuSable Township. In 2020 that increase was 13 percent and in 2021 it was 15 percent
Strayer said that AuSable residents will not see an increase in water costs in 2022.
Huron Sands Condominiums, located just south of the AuSable River on US 23, were built in the late 1980s and early 1990s and consist of 74 one and two bedroom units with one bedroom units averaging 628 sq. ft. and two bedroom units average 738 sq. ft. Approximately 20 percent of the condos are occupied year-round. Whether or not they use water and sewer, condominium owners are charged a monthly ready to serve fee by the township that equates to approximately 87 percent of monthly bills with 13 percent being actual usage.