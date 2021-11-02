OSCODA – The Oscoda volleyball team’s grip on the North Star League Big Dipper isn’t letting up anytime soon. The Lady Owls, with the outright conference crown hanging in the balance on Monday, Oct. 25 at Whittemore-Prescott, won a tough four set battle, 25-16, 18-25, 29-27 and 25-13; giving them their third straight Big Dipper championship.
“We have not lost a conference match since Sept. 16, 2018,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “That is our first goal of the season, to get the conference championship again and they’re not ready to slow down, they want to get that district trophy this year.”
Of course, standing in their way was a Whittemore-Prescott team that gave Oscoda quite the battle. After drawing the match to a deadlock with a win in the second set, the Owls had to claw out of a late 24-21 hole in the third set.
Oscoda went on a 4-0 run, with Kaylin Griggs getting a pair of kills and Megan Myles getting-back-to-back spikes to give Oscoda a 25-24 lead, and with the frame tied at 27-apiece, Myles rose up for a block and Grace Bergquist finished it off with a kill to the back corner.
“We knew that they had improved over the season quite a bit, we had been kind of keeping tabs on them,” Curley said. “We were expecting a good block, which Brianne McClure does for them, but we just kept fighting and we didn’t give up, which is a great sign as we get into the post-season.”
The Owls mostly controlled things in the fourth set, as an early kill by Myles gave them a 5-1 lead and a spike later on by Griggs kept the advantage at 14-10.
Leading 16-13, Myles drilled a spike that put the Owls ahead 17-13, and she served out the rest of the match, getting the next eight points. She had an ace that made it 24-13 and Mia Whipkey ended the night with a high-rising block at the net.
“I’m very happy to see them keep pushing and not giving up, we knew it was going to be tough,” Curley said. “We knew it was going to be a tough battle, but I think playing (in a tournament at Mt. Morris on Saturday, Oct. 23) some tougher teams helped prepare us for a tough match.”
In the first set, Oscoda led just 15-12, but a tip-kill by Myles helped spark a late Owl run that was capped by a Griggs spike at 25-16.
W-P led the entire way in the second set, getting a quick 5-1 advantage and led as much as 19-12 before an Oscoda rally pulled it within 19-17. The Cards closed out that set on a 6-1, paving way to the tide-shifting third set.
Myles finished with 11 kills, four blocks, 18 digs and seven aces, Griggs had 10 kills, 24 digs and two aces, Bergquist had nine kills, one block, 11 digs and four aces, Whipkey added four kills, one block and one ace and Kyden Ehle chipped in with 33 assists, three kills, seven digs and two aces.
“Grace and Mia have been playing great the last couple of weeks,” Curley said. “Mia is doing much better on her blocking, lining up with the hitter and seeing the court better when she hits and finding holes. Grace has been doing a great job all season, playing defense and is really coming along too with her hits and getting more powerful.”
On Saturday, Oscoda wrapped up its regular season, by hosting the NSL Big Dipper tournament. In pool play the Owls topped W-P 25-9 and 25-12, lost to Mio 25-19 and 25-24, took care of Alcona 25-15 and 25-18 and topped Rogers City 25-15 and 25-22.
In the semi-finals, Oscoda defeated Alcona 25-10 and 26-24 and avenged its loss earlier in the day to Mio, thanks to a 25-15 and 26-24 victory.
“All teams came out playing some great defense, so it was a great day of volleyball,” Curley said. “We started off the morning really strong against Whittemore, passing great and serving aggressively. After that match, we struggled with keeping our communication going, but overall, we pulled through and had a successful day. We had several sets that we were behind as it was getting later in the set, but the team showed great strength and focus to finish strong and get the wins. Showing that determination and will to win late in the season will be a great asset to our team as we head into districts.”
Myles had a big day with 40 kills, eight blocks, 50 digs and seven aces, Griggs added 32 kills, one block, 75 digs and 11 aces, Grace Bergquist had 31 kills, 42 digs and six aces, Ehle added 115 assists, seven kills, seven aces and 23 digs and Jessica Montgomery had 40 digs and six aces.
Oscoda opened up Division 4 district action on Monday, at Whittemore-Prescott against the tourney hosts. The semi-finals are tonight (Wednesday) with the championship set for Friday. Alcona, Tawas Area and Pinconning are the other teams in the district, with the district winner moving on to the regional semi-finals on Tuesday, at Houghton Lake.