OSCODA – In concert with the next Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting, Department of Defense (DoD) representatives will visit the former Wurtsmith Air Fore Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township on Wednesday and Thursday, May 17-18. A technical event the day prior to the meeting, as well as a poster session the day of, will also be offered.
Program Manager/Base Realignment and Closure Environmental Coordinator Steven Willis, of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), says that personnel from the Office of the Secretary of Defense will attend the RAB meeting and hold interviews with stakeholders and community members as part of the DoD Environmental Cleanup Communication and Outreach Initiative (ECCOI).
The meeting has been scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, and it will be held in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight Ave.
Willis, who is also the RAB governmental co-chair, adds that there is also an option for virtual participation in the meeting. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3LnCfjg.
Those who join in person may attend the informal poster session that will be held in the church that same day, one hour prior to the meeting, from 4-5 p.m.
As for the DoD presence, Willis explains that the department is engaged in a multi-faceted, multi-year ECCOI to enhance communication with community members and other stakeholders.
He says that the effort began in the fall of 2022, in coordination with the Military Departments, and is advancing to in-person community discussions regarding challenges and best practices with the DoD’s environmental cleanup communication and outreach methods.
The WAFB site visit is just one of several installation visits that the DoD is planning in 2023, Willis adds.
He notes that the in-person engagements include DoD attendance at RAB and other public forums and one-on-one interviews with community members, in which participants are asked a series of communication-related questions. Responses to these questions help to highlight best practices and opportunities for improvement with public engagement, provide input about the successes or shortcomings of the DoD’s public outreach and communication efforts at the local level and will inform a cohesive and collaborative approach to communication with local communities now and in the future.
Those who will visit WAFB to attend the Wurtsmith RAB meeting and engage in such interviews, are Heidi Hulst, Brian Jordan and Cristina Harvey from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Environment and Energy Resilience), along with their contract support staff members. Tim Sueltenfuss, the previous RAB meeting facilitator, will also be part of the site visit team.
“They want to observe how we conduct our meetings and not distract from us accomplishing our normal business,” Willis stated in a recent e-mail to RAB members and other stakeholders. “They will be available before and after the RAB meeting if you have input or questions related to their initiative.”
In other WAFB-related events, AFCEC is also set to host a technical session ahead of next week’s RAB meeting. Held in the Robert J. Parks Library, at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda, it will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, and will feature an informal discussion of topics submitted by RAB members.
It was during the last quarterly RAB meeting when several board representatives spoke to the benefit of conducting these technical sessions – which they plan to continue in the future – and how the free-form style gatherings resulted in productive discussions.