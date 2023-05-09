OSCODA – In concert with the next Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting, Department of Defense (DoD) representatives will visit the former Wurtsmith Air Fore Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township on Wednesday and Thursday, May 17-18. A technical event the day prior to the meeting, as well as a poster session the day of, will also be offered.

Program Manager/Base Realignment and Closure Environmental Coordinator Steven Willis, of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), says that personnel from the Office of the Secretary of Defense will attend the RAB meeting and hold interviews with stakeholders and community members as part of the DoD Environmental Cleanup Communication and Outreach Initiative (ECCOI).

