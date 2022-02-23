TAWAS CITY — Area youth interested in careers with emergency medical services (EMS) will have the chance to go on ride-a-longs with Iosco County EMS crews, after the Iosco County Board of Commissioners approved a set of release forms/liability waivers for the program.
The action took place at the commissioners’ Feb. 16 meeting with a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Robert Huebel was not in attendance and did not vote on the measure. They also approved waivers for adults who would like to do the rides with EMS crews.
EMS Operations Manager/Paramedic Raymond Bruning II explained the program to commissioners before their vote. He said it would give the change for students entered into medical arts programs through the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA) — the county’s intermediate school district — a chance to get hands-on experience with EMS crews as they travel to emergency calls in Iosco County.
Recently, Iosco County took over its own management of Iosco County EMS from the Saginaw-based Mobile Medical Response management company. One hope is to bolster the ranks of people willing to come work for EMS. One way is to get students who are currently studying medicine to start working for EMS right out of high school. Bruning said he hopes to pique the interest of prospective students into the EMS field right out of high school.
According to the documentation for participants the program is designed to “allow high school students interested in future employment in Emergency Medical Services, as well a person wishing to study EMS for journalistic or scholastic reasons, an opportunity for firsthand experience.”
Bruning said that most of the students who would be participating are already in programs through IRESA where they are working in medicine. He said in the case if the students were on calls where the situation was “bad” the students would be debriefed, or if the situation was really bad, the students may be held back and not allowed to approach a bad scene.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher said he thought the program should be able to accommodate anyone who would like to get into EMS. He said right now Alpena Community College has a nursing program and said maybe EMS could attract students from that program.
“Perhaps we could reach out to them,” he said. “Not all the the students who are going into nursing will want to be in nursing, maybe they would want to be an EMT?”
Bruning said that currently EMS is offering current nurses who work in the emergency room the opportunity to do the rides.
“This will give them an understanding of what we do on the road (before we get a patient to the emergency room),” Bruning said.
Commissioner James Miner asked if only students in IRESA would be eligible to get into the program for a ride. Bruning said that if there are students who are not in a program at IRESA, they could get a ride if they had a recommendation from a teacher, meaning students from all over Iosco County could be eligible to participate.
Commissioner and Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that each school district has counselors who would know if students may be interested in the EMT field. He said that he liked the idea that they were trying to recruit young people to become EMTs, and said that a similar program in Roscommon County, where students were being trained in the EMT field, just closed and was successful.
Vice Chairman Charles Finley, who works as an emergency first responder thanked Bruning and said that he was glad that EMS was working on the programs.
“I feel that this is something that is very needed as far as exposure,” he said. “Thank you and EMS Director Mike Eller for working on it; it’s an opportunity to have those medical first responders be the rig right from the start to the finish, I think this is absolutely awesome, so thank you.
After discussion on the measure, commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the waivers and allow the program to go forward with EMS.