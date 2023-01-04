OSCODA — Despite the blizzard like conditions during the week of Christmas, for the most part local retail businesses in East Tawas and Oscoda reported that they had a successful holiday season.
“Christmas décor did phenomenal this year. EuFloria did really well this year,” Tracy Stevelinck, owner of EuFloria Florist & Gifts in East Tawas, reported enthusiastically. Stevelinck said that she had converted the entire first floor of the store into Christmas décor in November. Christmas décor, live poinsettias and centerpieces were all popular holiday items.
“We were very blessed. Our name is out there,” Stevelinck added.
“Other than the storm coming in, we did really well,” said Tara Mullane who has been employed as a clerk at Gilbert’s Drugstore in Oscoda for the past 15 years. Mullane said the drugstore benefitted from having the Alcona Health Center located next door.
The drugstore served as a drop-off location for holiday gifts for seniors. Customers purchased items for the senior holiday gift bags and for the donation boxes. Knick knacks, wooden wind chimes and coffee mugs were all popular items this holiday season.
“We had a great turn out this holiday season. We felt that a lot of our regulars made a point to come and shop local. We also had help from friends and other business owners sharing our posts on social media, which was very helpful getting the word out,” said Lain MacKenzie, co-owner of To the Moon & Back in downtown Oscoda.
Aimee O’Connor, owner of O’Connor’s in downtown East Tawas, felt that they benefitted from the winter storm.
“Everyone was in good spirits. They wanted a white Christmas,” O’Connor reported. She commented that sales were better than last year across the board.
“The mis-matched socks are always a popular item,“ O’Connor added.
For some businesses like The Gift Shoppe in Oscoda, this was their first holiday season. Christmas ornaments, poinsettias and silk arrangements were all popular items according to Deanna Goeman, owner of The Gift Shoppe. Goeman rushed to make deliveries prior to the winter storm coming. She recently joined the We Are Oscoda Facebook page which has helped bring people into the store.
Some business owners felt that this year still had some challenges due to supply chain issues and online shopping.
“I’d say probably about the same. I didn’t see any increases or decreases,” reported Paul Stevelinck, owner of Tawas Do It Best Hardware in East Tawas. Stevelinck said that it was difficult to get products and that online shopping probably impacted their sales.
“Local customers supported us,” Stevelinck added. His wife Tracy had brought in “affordable clothing, not at mall prices.” Sales of clothing went well over the holidays.
For Cathy’s Hallmark in downtown Oscoda, this year was similar to the last couple of years according to owner Tom Maxwell.
“We had a good holiday season. Christmas is always good for us. It was a normal Christmas, similar to the last couple of years,” Maxwell commented.
For others the holidays didn’t really have an impact.
“We did fairly well. No complaints. Just a smidge better than last year,” reported Vince Iler, owner of AuSable Hardware in downtown Oscoda.
“There isn’t anything that we sell over Christmas that we don’t sell the rest of the year,” Iler added.
According to William Hallan, president and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association, sales during the closing days of the year make or break a business. Hallan encouraged Michiganders to shop local.
There are numerous benefits to shopping local. Convenience is one factor. Shopping local involves less travel and therefore less gas. Shopping local also contributes to the economic health of a local community and contributes to local employment. Local businesses typically purchase goods and services from other local businesses. Local businesses often sell products that are made or produced locally, not mass produced. Looking for a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry, art, or clothing? Shop local.
Local businesses are more likely to make charitable contributions to local nonprofits and sponsor local teams and events. Local business owners are also more concerned about customer satisfaction and providing quality customer service.