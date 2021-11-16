OSCODA – Veterans and their supporters gathered at the American Legion Post 247 Hall in Oscoda on Veterans Day to honor those that have served our country.
Commander David Lyons welcomed attendees to the event. After a prayer, the colors were presented by the members of the Honor Guard. Lisa Olson, President of the Auxiliary, thanked Veterans and read “Untitled” a poem about the sacrifices, both seen and unseen, that members of the military make.
At the front of the room, honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action, sat a POW/MIA table. The symbolic table, dressed in a white tablecloth, was set for one with a place setting, candle and a single red rose. The white tablecloth symbolizes the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve, the rose symbolizes blood shed and reminds us of the friends and family of POWs and MIAs who continue to keep the faith.
The lemon symbolizes their bitter fate and the salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers. The inverted drinking glass reminds us that POWs and MIAs cannot attend the event. The single burning candle, symbolizes the hope to illuminate their way home and the flag the likelihood that they will never return.
Lyons spoke briefly about Michael McElhiney, a Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, and lost an arm during a bomb drop. McElhiney went on to become an advocate for fellow Veterans and currently serves at the Chief of Staff at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. In his position he has worked to increase state and national funding for Veterans.
After the presentation, attendees enjoyed a lunch prepared by members of the Auxiliary.
The majority of those in attendance had served in the military. Dave Witkowski, who owns a second home in Oscoda, traveled from Hartland to arrive at 2 a.m. after working a nine-hour shift at General Motors. Witkowski, a member of the Marines from 1984-1988 served In Japan, the Philippines, Korea and Okinawa. He was a member of Unit #VMFA 235, the Death Angels and a member of the last squad to fly F-4 Phantoms. Witkowski has been attending the Veterans Day event for the past six years to honor local Veterans.
Douglas Miller, First Vice Commander of the American Legion Post, was stationed at the former Wurtsmith Airbase from 1985-1988 and served as a firefighter. Miller moved back to Oscoda in 2017 and currently is a bus driver for the Oscoda Public Schools. He is in charge of recruiting new members for the Post. Miller discussed the importance of flag etiquette and said that he would like to teach flag etiquette in the schools.
Allan Seeburger, Captain of the Honor Guard, has been a member of Post 247 for the past 25 years. He, and three other members of the Honor Guard, took part in the Veterans Day event. The 10-member Honor Guard, conduct military honors at funerals for Veterans who have received an honorable discharge. The Honor Guard also participates in local parades and on Flag Day, June 11, holds a ceremony for the proper disposal of flags.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the American Legion can stop by the hall, located at 849 S. State St. in Oscoda and complete an application. Individuals who have served in the military and have been honorably discharged, are eligible for membership. Miller also spoke about the important role the Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion play.
Upcoming events at the American Legion include a Thanksgiving Dinner for members of the community starting at 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Miller has purchased 126 pounds of turkey for the event, which is free to Veterans, all others are asked to make a monetary contribution.
A members-only Christmas party is planned for December.
According to the Legion’s website, www.legion.org, the American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic Veterans organization. The first American Legion caucus was held in Paris, France from March 15-17, 1919. Today, the Legion has nearly 2 million members in 13,000 posts worldwide. The American Legion provides a variety of services, including helping Veterans and their families understand and apply for benefits.