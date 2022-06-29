OSCODA — The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) presented its 2022-23 Woman of the Year award to Belle Flora and its 2022-23 Business Associate of the Year award to Cathy Wusterbarth at its May meeting in the Banquet Room at Tait’s Bill of Fare restaurant.
Flora was recognized for her service in the community and particularly for her leadership in relation to the ABWA’s generous scholarship program and the yearly fashion show which funds it. As the chair for Professional development, Flora oversees the scholarship awards process and interfaces with ABWA National to navigate their complicated screenings and awards. As the long-time host and troubleshooter of the ABWA Fashion Show, Flora is known for her skill in seamlessly tackling any obstacles without interrupting the show or the enjoyment of the participants.
Family members joined the gathering to celebrate her accomplishments, including her husband Tom Flora, her son Tim Kellstrom, daughter-in-law Erin Kellstrom, and grandchildren Gabe, Macy, Elle, Josi, Keagan, Addy and Rett Kellstrom.
Wusterbarth was honored for her initiative and leadership in NOW – Need Our Water, the local advocacy organization which has relentlessly sought solutions for individuals who have been harmed by PFAS contamination, and recently obtained more than $8 million in funding to extend Oscoda water lines. Just before the ceremony, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that NOW had received its award for “Hometown Health Hero.”
Wusterbarth was joined by her husband and Oscoda Township Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, her mother, retired educator Mary Coulon, her daughter Jazmin Fulkersin, and her sister, Chris Coulon.
For more information about the American Business Women’s Association, visit their Facebook page “ABWA Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter,” or contact Membership Chair Judy Biggers at 989-928-3613.