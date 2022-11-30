TAWAS CITY — Corrections officers at the Iosco County Jail hope that a new RFID tag tracking program that will be implemented at the jail will help better track inmates.
The Iosco County Board of Commissioners approved a motion during their Nov. 16 meeting to implement the Guardian RFID Inmate Tracker Program after a presentation by Iosco County Jail Administrator Brian Golden.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher cast a motion to hire the company at an initial setup cost of $6,764, with an annual fee of $5,744 per year. He was seconded by Commissioner James Miner and the motion passed unanimously. Golden said the RFID program contract is for three years.
According to Golden, during his presentation, he told commissioner that the tag system would better address security at the jail, including to be used to do inmate checks in the jail, as corrections officers are tasked with checking the cells to make sure prisoners are complying with rules, it will allow the corrections officers to scan tags, and thus write reports “on the fly” freeing them up to do other actions.
“It’s a keycard that goes up to the cell, and the corrections officer will scan it,” Golden told commissioners. He described the scanner as a small computer that will allow the officer to input their report directly into the reporting system.
“That way they’re not going back to the computer to do the shift logs, so it’s more accurate and more accountability,” he said.
Dutcher asked whether the inmates would have to wear RFID tags in the program, and if the would have to wear them when they are transported to court.
Golden said that they have a system where inmates would be required to wear the tags, but he said that because of the Iosco County Jail’s relatively small inmate population, anywhere from 40 to 50 inmates at any given time, it is more cost effective to not use that system, but instead scan the shared cells.
“It connects into the jail management system, and it is all recorded,” he said, adding that the system could even be used when inmates are passed their medication by corrections officers.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski said that the RFID system would help the the understaffed jail get more work done with fewer people at their disposal.
“With us being so short-staffed, it gets the jail logs done immediately,” she said.
Miner asked Golden how the system could be used for medication passes.
According to Golden, the current system is on paper. He said when a corrections officer passes medication to an inmate it all has to be logged on a paper log. He said with the RFID system, it would just be through their computer system and automatically update that a med was passed.
Miner also asked if Golden had gotten feedback about the system from other jails. Golden said he did, and that it was highly recommended. He said that the funding for the system would be paid for out of the jail’s commissary funding, or the funds that are made by selling inmates goods and services, such as use of phones or extra food through the jail’s canteen.
After discussion, commissioners approved the system to go into place.
Vice Chairman Charles Finley said that he wanted to thank Golden for details on the system.
“The one thing that I was impressed by with all this is when it comes to liability with the county, this protects the county with tracking the inmates and medication passes,’ he said. “It’s a good management tool but it protects us with liability as well.”