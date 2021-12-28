OSCODA – The Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) met on Dec. 16, and discussed a variety of business, and conducted an interview with Airport Assistant Manager Jack Brown, to fill the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) Director position, currently held by Gary Kellan.
During the November meeting, OWAA representatives voted to pause the search for an airport director, but during the December meeting, following an hour long closed session, an interview was conducted with Brown by Bob Stalker from GOV HR USA.
“We have a lot of good things coming our way and I want to be a part of that,” said Brown.
Prior to working for the airport, Brown owned a business in town where he was responsible for inventory, paying for the inventory, day to day operations, bookkeeping, hiring, as well as everything else that goes into a business. He said, during the interview, that he went into fabricating trailers and engineering work.
In 2010, he was bought out by Phoenix Composite Solutions and went to work for Elmer’s Crane & Dozer as a truck driver and equipment operator in 2013. Around then he was hired as a mechanic at the airport, and later became the assistant manager, which is the position he holds today.
“Being assistant manager, now I see what Gary goes through every day,” said Brown.
During the interview, he was asked questions in regards to his strengths and weaknesses, what interested him in the position, his career and professional goals, among many other things.
Following the interview with Brown, Kellan and OWAA Representatives tackled a number of current business issues, including discussions about a public meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 22 (Today), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Grant Agreement for repaving Taxiways A-C and Mead & Hunt contract for professional engineering services.
To start with current business, OWAA representatives agreed to hold another meeting to make a decision about the airport director position, due to a lack of attendees at the meeting. Collectively, the board agreed to meet on Wednesday at noon to make their decision. The meeting is open to the public.
Following the collective decision, Kellan explained the two major pieces of current business, including the MDOT grant agreement and a Mead & Hunt contract. During the October meeting, Kellan discussed that the Federal Aviation Administration and MDOT Office of Aeronautics have offered to allocate funding for repaving Taxiways A-C. During that meeting, it was proposed that the engineering/designs and construction bidding be completed in 2022, and construction begin during 2023.
Since that meeting, Kellan said that MDOT Aeronautics has issued a proposed grant agreement for funding assistance in support of preparing project designs, specifications and soliciting construction bids. The proposed cost sharing was available to OWAA representatives in their board packet.
The proposed cost sharing includes, federal share at $367,390; maximum MDOT share $4,471; sponsor share $4,472; totaling an estimated project cost of $376,333. According to Kellan, MDOT Aeronautics requires an adopted resolution that demonstrates grant acceptance.
A motion to adopt Resolution 2021-06, was made by OWAA Representative John Swise, and was seconded by OWAA Representative Dave Dailey receiving a 5-0 vote. OWAA representatives Kevin Boyat and Rob Huebel were absent from the Thursday meeting.
In relation to the MDOT grant agreement, Kellan and OWAA representatives discussed a Mead & Hunt contract for professional engineering services. During the board’s September meeting, they voted to approve the executive committee’s recommendation to retain Mead & Hunt to continue serving as OWAA’s engineering consultant.
One of the projects included is the aforementioned Taxiway repaving. According to Kellan, the scope of work is segregated into two phases.
Phase one includes project design and bid solicitation, totaling $372, 832.38. Phase two includes construction inspection and administration. An acceptable fee for providing phase two services will be negotiated and determined, with MDOT assistance, after the project has been designed and construction bids have been received. A motion to approve the contract was made by OWAA Representative Mike Munson and was seconded by OWAA Representative Ann Richards, receiving a 5-0 vote.
Other business included
• Approval of the November financial activities report which includes payment transactions totaling $133,670.63. A motion to approve was made by Munson and was seconded by Swise receiving a 5-0 vote.
• Airport Manager comments:
• A conversation with Phoenix Aviation Services to expand their pilot lounge, and add beds for a rest area; however asbestos abatement will need to take place prior to completing the project. Kellan received a quote of $17,750, in which Phoenix Aviation Services have offered to cover the expense and the expense of remodeling the space. No action was taken.
• Additionally, Kellan said they received a compliance communication from Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, essentially mandating airports do a short term characterization study, to sample drainage coming off the airport from per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances materials. Kellan said he understood why, but said there is already a responsible party, that being the Air Force.