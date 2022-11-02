Monitoring Pipes

MONITORING PIPES — Gauges and pipes measure incoming pressure and contaminant levels. Members of the public are given a technical explanation on their purpose.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

OSCODA — Tucked in around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, a mass water purification operation is taking place. And if you know where to look, one can spot the buildings that, house wells and tanks sucking up water to purifying the ground of Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA). These are among a family of chemicals known as Per Flouryl Alkyl substances (PFAS).

Recent upgrades mean the pump and treatment system pulls water from the ground at a constant rate of 1,400 gallons per minute, which equals to about 2,000,000 gallons per day. It has been in place since 2017, but has received new expansions to the tank and pumping system. It was reported as an $11 million project that nearly doubles the systems’ treatment capacity.

