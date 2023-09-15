OSCODA – “We love it here,” Gabrielle Bryant told the Oscoda Rockfest crowd, while performing alongside her Black Note Graffiti (BNG) band mates.
The fourth annual event was held this past Saturday, and Bryant said that it was BNG’s third appearance at Rockfest.
Held at the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan, more commonly known as the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park (VMP), the 2023 event boasted roughly 12 straight hours of entertainment.
Among the offerings were live music from nine different bands; multiple food vendors; merchandise areas set up by the various performers, which included meet-and-greets and photo ops with the musicians; a beer and wine tent; cornhole games; a chance to tour the memorial park; and involvement from such organizations as The Thin Gold Line Foundation, who had a booth set up at the gathering.
While attendees enjoyed the music that echoed throughout the grounds, their participation also supported a worthy cause, as proceeds from the event are used to bolster the efforts at the VMP – such as by ensuring its continued growth, assisting with improvements and aiding in future renovations.
In just one example that BNG pointed out on their Facebook page, the generosity of Rockfest supporters allowed for the recent installation of the Military War Dog and K9 Handler Memorial Statue at the park, which was also reported on in this publication.
Further, it’s been noted that the annual music festival has brought in more than $40,000 for the VMP, during the last three events, alone.
(Once a final tally is determined, and the event volunteers present the proceeds to the park representatives, more information will be shared in a future edition).
Also contributing to the cause, commemorative Rockfest 2023 T-shirts – which featured a list of all the bands who took the stage this year – were available for purchase from the Oscoda VMP booth. While there, attendees could learn about the numerous tributes, ceremonies and other events which are hosted at the park, the displays and murals which have been erected at the outdoor venue and additional ways that they can support the site.
For more information, check out the park’s Facebook page or visit the VMP website at www.oscodaveteranspark.com. The park co-chairs may also be contacted for additional details, by calling Rose Mary Nentwig at 989-820-9747, or Joe Brinn at 989-906-2155.
To kick things off at Oscoda Rockfest 2023, FLiPSiDE served as the opening act, and their first order of business was to perform the National Anthem.
They went on to play a range of tunes, including classic hits from the likes of Billy Joel, Van Halen and Bon Jovi, as well as more recent songs by such artists as The Black Keys.
Beginning in the afternoon on Sept. 9, and continuing until nearly midnight, this year’s lineup also featured sets by Grounded, Citrus Orange, William Patrick & The Smoke, Lori & The Darlings, Adaboy!, Here After Six, BNG and the 2023 headliners, Moonshine Bandits.
Among countless other accolades, Oscoda Rockfest volunteer Robert Tasior pointed out that several of the bands are signed to major labels, such as Universal Records, and have played on the main stage and collaborated with numerous other well-known musicians and agents.
Tasior also commended the talents of each of the artists and, in one example, he said that BNG puts on a not-to-be-missed show.
His words rang true, as BNG was one of the top highlights of the event. Splicing alternative rock and progressive metal – complemented by Bryant’s one-of-a-kind vocals and the band’s overall pulse-pounding instrumentals – made for one memorable show.
While each of the performers brought their own distinct talents, style and sound to Rockfest – some with new material, some covering the classics and others doing a combination of both – all nine of the bands kept the crowd engaged and put on noteworthy performances.
This of course included the 2023 event headliners, Moonshine Bandits, whose prowess in the rap/country genre has amassed them quite a following over the years.
Their audience-interactive, high-energy shows are matched only by the pride they have in their country, as well as the brave men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to protect it.
Not only did Moonshine Bandits contribute to the Oscoda VMP by participating in Rockfest, but they also launched Operation Packing Company, Inc. several years ago, which is a nonprofit that sends hundreds of care packages each year to U.S. troops abroad.
Similarly, BNG recently stated on social media that they couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity “to support not only local music but also our veterans.”
They added that it was another incredible year at Oscoda Rockfest – sentiments which were echoed by VMP representatives.
Sharing favorable feedback with their online followers, as well, they acknowledged the volunteers who dedicated many hours to ensure the success of the fourth annual music festival, especially Dave Iler, along with the vendors and others.
Those of all ages were out and about during the event, which was also met with ideal weather and featured a welcoming atmosphere.
In addition to the bands, Oscoda Rockfest would not have been possible without the efforts of the all-volunteer organization which puts on the yearly event, the sponsors who contributed to the festivities and other supporters. More information about those behind the gathering – including links to the band’s bios/social media sites, information on the organizers, a list of sponsors and more – can be found at oscodarockfest.org and www.facebook.com/oscodarockfest.