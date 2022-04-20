OSCODA — Oscoda residents and visitors will at a minimum experience the quality of fireworks display that they have become accustomed to on the 4th of July. The display will take place on Monday, July 4th weather permitting, or on the 5th if the weather doesn’t cooperate on the 4th. The fireworks will be launched from the pier in the Oscoda Beach Park.
The five members of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees who were in attendance at their regular board meeting on April 11, made the decision to approve an increase in the budget that was approved at the March 28 meeting. Motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards and Clerk Josh Sutton were both not in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was run by Bill Palmer in Richards’ absence.
According to Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, she had been waiting on feedback from Great Lakes Fireworks (GLF) regarding pricing for the 2022 fireworks display. The board approved a budget of $12,000 at their March 28 meeting. On March 30, Kline received an email from Bruce Tyree with GLF who stated that due to increases in shipping, fuel, insurance, and labor of approximately 30 percent, there would be no way they could absorb the additional costs and still offer the same display as in previous years.
Tyree provided the township with a number of options. The first option was to maintain the same show as previous years, with an increase or 30 percent, or $3,600 for a total cost of $15,600. The second option was to keep the $12,000 budget but have a decreased display from previous years. The third option was to land in the middle of the $12,000 budget and the increased cost of $15,600.
Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked that the board consider increasing the amount to $17,000. Spencer asked where the additional funds would come from. Kline said she would have to look into it. “Did we not do a little bit of fundraising?” Asked Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. Palmer and McGuire then discussed whether or not there should be an increase for this year or next.
McGuire asked Kline if she had spoken to AuSable Township and if they were willing to contribute to the increased cost. Wusterbarth asked Kline to approach the Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, to use hotel tax funds, and the Chamber of Commerce to see if they were willing to contribute.
The board also took the following actions:
- To submit the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park, unanimously passed Resolution 2022-05 that designates Kline as the Environmental Review Certifying Officer, the person authorized to certify the Michigan CDBG Application, the person authorized to sign the Grant Agreement and payment requests, and the person authorized to execute any additional documents required to carry out and complete the grant. According to the resolution, the township is applying for $1,000,000 in funds to make improvements to the park. Motion by Spencer, support from Wusterbarth.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-271, adopting the revised Code of Ethics that had been discussed with the Interim Township Attorney at the workshop held on March 28. Motion by Spencer, support from McGuire. During public comment Debra Rauch asked why the township had decided to eliminate the ethics committee. “I think it’s insulting that you can’t find five people who are unbiased. These are the people who pay you, who vote for you.” Palmer addressed Rauch’s comments by saying that many of the people who live in Oscoda have lived here their entire lives and they have family, friends, and co-workers who serve on the township board, serve on committees or are township employees.
- Unanimously approved hiring O’Reilly Rancilio P.C. Attorneys at Law to review ethics complaints against township representatives including employees, board and committee members. According to a letter written by Mark Kaszubski his normal fee is $350 per hour, but because of his relationship with the Interim Township Attorney, he is willing to provide services at a reduced rate of $250 per hour. Motion by McGuire, support from Cummings.
- Unanimously voted to approve a quote for $14,750 from A-Ton Tree & Debris for tree removal, trimming and stump grinding at four locations in the township; Oscoda Township Hall, Oscoda Beach Park, the cemetery and Old Orchard Park. The Township used the Midland based company for tree trimming and removal in 2019. According to Bill Hamlin, supervisor of the Department of Public Works, he was very pleased with the work A-Ton did three years ago. Motion by Spencer, support from Cummings.
- Unanimously approved Resolution No: 2022-06: Resolution to Authorize Issuance of Capital Improvement Bonds. Motion by McGuire, support from Cummings. Palmer said that he has been pushing the legislature about residents not having to take on debt to get clean water. Freeman said with the new funding available at the state and federal level that it may not be necessary for the township to take on debt. With the additional funds the township would be able to pay off loans and finish the water projects. However, he reminded those in attendance that the work to be completed needed to be feasible during construction season was dependent on the availability of materials.
- Unanimously approved having Sutton serve as the township representative on Develop Iosco. Tim Cummings previously served as the representative. Motion by Cummings, support from Spencer.
- Unanimously approved $5,295 for the purchase of an ImageCast Precinct Tabulator. The township had been borrowing a tabulator from Iosco County, because according to Clerk Josh Sutton they were short one. Sutton indicated that he would be applying for a $1,500 grant to the State of Michigan to cover some of the cost. Motion by Spencer, support from Wusterbarth.
- Unanimously approved payment to ROWE Professional Services in the amount of $13,694.50. The payment included some fees for preparing grant applications for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park.
Unanimously approved extending the assessor’s contract through the end of June in the amount of $30,000 to accommodate preparing the July tax bills. Kline reported that the township was struggling to find an assessor. She added that the assessor would likely end up being outsourced and would be completing the work remotely. Motion by Spencer, support from Wusterbarth. Palmer added that the township was very fortunate to have Nancy Schweikert who has been trying to retire. This is the second time she has extended her contract.