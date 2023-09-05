OSCODA – Oscoda Township Police Chief Mark David has announced his retirement effective Oct. 14.
According to his resignation letter that was included in the Oscoda Township Board (OTB) meeting packet, David has been with the force for the past 40 years, first as an officer, then a sergeant and for the past 14 years as the chief.
Superintendent Tammy Kline told trustees that unfortunately David had decided to retire. The board approved David’s retirement at its regular Aug. 28 meeting. The motion by Supervisor Bill Palmer to accept David’s resignation, with support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire noted that the posting for a new chief of police needs to be posted outside of the township. Kline responded that it does because the township is an equal opportunity employer.
Palmer said he sadly accepted David’s retirement and Trustee Steve Wusterbarth thanked David for his service.
The board rejected an offer to purchase two properties totaling 15.75 acres on Perimeter Road, from Nathan Cruse, doing business as Nathan’s Self Storage LLC. According to Cruse, the property butts up to the location of the storage units on Perimeter Road that he currently owns. Cruse said he wants to offer buildings that businesses could rent from him.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked about zoning. McGuire said she wants more information. Palmer said he wants to see an offer for at least $54,000. Cruse said he reduced the offer to $16,000 because he would have to clear-cut and grade the property which he said would cost $1,000 per acre or $16,000.
Spencer said he wanted an offer for $50,000 and “clearcutting is on you.”
Spencer made a motion that was only supported by Trustee Robert Tasior and voted down by the remaining trustees.
“We do want to see you in two weeks,” Sutton told Cruse.
Wusterbarth made a motion to turn down the offer to purchase, the motion received support from McGuire and passed unanimously.
As previously reported, the board entered into a purchase agreement at the May 23, 2022 board meeting, with Brian Shelton, owner of Shelton Consulting, who had made a $54,000 cash offer for both properties.
In another matter, the board approved hiring a part-time clerical support person for the fire department. Chief Allan MacGregor asked that Tani Briggs-DeKett fill the 16-hour per week position at a rate of $17.19 per hour.
According to a memo from MacGregor, Briggs-DeKett is a 26-year veteran of the fire department and has been fulfilling the duties of the position without compensation for many years. Specifically she completes all of the reports to the state of Michigan, maintains and repairs the breathing equipment and monitors the air tanks used for entering smoke filled buildings and for the dive team operations.
Spencer asked if there was enough money in the fire budget. Kline said there is. Palmer noted that reporting had increased since the fire department is now billing Consumers Energy for downed wire calls and is billing insurance for property fires.
McGuire asked if Briggs-DecKett goes on fire runs. Kline responded that she does not. McGuire also asked what happens if the fire millage is not renewed. The motion by Spencer to hire Briggs-DeKett, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
The board also approved making a down payment of $3,000 on a metal sculpture of a mythical creature, possibly a gargoyle or dragon, reading a book to be placed on the south lawn in front of the Robert J. Parks Library.
According to Library Director Robin Savage, the sculpture will be made of raw materials, 50% of which will be recycled. The motion by Spencer to make the $3,000 down-payment, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously. Spencer also made a motion to commission the sculpture at a cost not to exceed $15,000. With support from Cummings, the motion passed unanimously.
According to Kline, funding the township received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be used to pay up to $15,000 for the sculpture. The township received $728,000 in ARPA funds. According to Kline $24,000 in ARPA funds have been used to pay for the Babe the Blue Ox sculpture and $37,000 has been used for the Iosco Exploration Trail, leaving $652,000 that has not been allocated.
The board also approved the purchase of an EZGo golf cart for $5,400 for the Department of Public Works (DPW). According to Kline, although the board approved the purchase of a golf cart at the last board meeting, the cart was no longer available. The motion by Spencer, with support from Sutton, received unanimous support.
The BOT approved the 16th pay request from RCL Construction in the amount of $142,068.78 to come from the CWSRF account. The motion by Spencer, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
The trustees approved the fourth pay request from Katterman Trucking for work completed on the water main project. The motion by Sutton, with support from Spencer, passed unanimously.
The board also approved Resolution 2023-18, Truth in Taxation. According to Palmer this is a formality that the township pass the resolution on an annual basis. The motion by Spencer, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
The trustees unanimously approved payment of a number of invoices from ROWE Professional Services related to work on the water main project, sewer project, pump stations and Iosco Exploration Trail.
The BOT approved payment to the Iosco County Road Commission in the amount of $111,812.67 for the Iosco Exploration Trail. The motion by Palmer, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
The board approved paying JCL $10,578 for records storage at Aune Medical Center. Kline said the cost had gone down to $600 per month and that there is a lease in place. Spencer asked if the new building will include storage and if the records could be digitally stored.
The board voted to postpone appointing someone to the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) until the person who is interested in the position completes an application. The motion by Spencer to postpone, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.